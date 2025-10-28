It's time for Nairobi United to dine with the kings of African football

Nairobi United ready to take on NEC FC, Uganda during CAF Confederation Cup at Nyayo National stadium. Sept 27, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Nairobi United are no longer dreaming. They have arrived.

The Kenyan debutants made history on Sunday evening after knocking out Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel to storm into the CAF Confederation Cup group stage for the first time.

In Sousse, the new boys of African football showed incredible courage. Leading 2–0 from the first leg in Nairobi, they faced a fierce battle as the Tunisian side fought back to level the tie with two late goals.

With no extra time played, the match went straight to penalties, where Nairobi United goalkeeper Kevin Oduor rose to the moment.

Despite having to withstand intimidation from the home fans who used laser beams to disrupt him, Oduor saved two penalties and then coolly drilled home the winning spot kick to seal a thrilling 7–6 shootout victory.

When Oduor’s ball hit the back of the net, the Kenyan bench erupted, and the dream officially became reality.

The club that just last season was fighting in the National Super League will now share a stage with giant clubs such as South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs, Zambia’s Zesco United, and Egyptian heavyweights Zamalek.

It is a journey that feels like a movie script. This year alone, Naibois, as they are fondly known, stunned 21-time Kenyan champions Gor Mahia to win their first FKF Cup, earning the ticket to continental competition.

They then topped the National Super League to secure promotion to the SportPesa Premier League, where they are currently competing for the first time.

Now, they have made it into the lucrative group stage of Africa’s second-tier club competition at the first attempt.

Their incredible rise will also come with a major financial reward. The club is set to pocket Sh51 million in prize money from CAF—funds.

What makes this achievement even sweeter is that Nairobi United now follow in the footsteps of Gor Mahia, the only Kenyan club to have previously reached the group stages of the Confederation Cup back in 2018 and 2019.

That Nairobi United are joining that small club of kings so quickly speaks volumes about their hunger, belief, and ambition.

This is yet another milestone for Kenyan football.