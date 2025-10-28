×
Gor Mahia hit form as Homeboyz, Posta lead tight Premier League race

By Washington Onyango | Oct. 28, 2025
Gor Mahia fans cheer players in their match against Ulinzi Stars in FKF Premier League match at Ulinzi Sports Complex on Sunday, 15, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia are quietly finding their rhythm after five rounds of the 2025–26 SportPesa Premier League season.

Despite playing one match fewer than most teams, K’Ogalo sit third on nine points — just one behind joint leaders Kakamega Homeboyz and Posta Rangers.

Their 3-0 win over Posta Rangers at the weekend sent a strong message in the race to reclaim the title they surrendered to Kenya Police last season.

After a surprise 1-0 loss to Bidco United in their opener, doubts emerged over whether Gor would challenge this term following Police’s dominance last year. But three straight victories over Sofapaka (2-0), KCB (1-0) and now Posta Rangers (3-0) have reignited belief and set up what looks to be another unpredictable campaign.

There is plenty to fight for, with Sh15 million on the line after FKF increased prize money with SportPesa’s return as league sponsors.

Homeboyz and Rangers top the standings on 10 points each after identical starts — three wins, one draw and one defeat — signalling a growing challenge to the traditional title contenders.

Shabana and Mathare United, two historic clubs on the rise again, follow closely with seven points as they push into the early top-five conversation.

Newcomers Nairobi United are also showing they belong in the top flight. The debutants are seventh with six points from three matches, balancing Premier League action with a CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

AFC Leopards and KCB FC are also on six points, though inconsistency continues to frustrate their fans.

Meanwhile, heavyweights Tusker and Kenya Police find themselves in unfamiliar territory. Tusker are 14th and Police 15th, each on four points, and pressure is already mounting for both to turn things around.

