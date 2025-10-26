Time for Nairobi United to write their own history in African football

Mathare United's Cetric Asango dribling ball past Andres Odhiambo of Kariobangi Sharks during Sportpesa Premier League at Moi International Sports Center. Oct 5, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Nairobi United are standing on the edge of history as they visit Tunisia’s Etoile Sportive du Sahel for the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup second-round preliminary game tonight in Sousse.

The FKF Cup champions carry a 2-0 advantage from the first leg in Nairobi and only need to avoid defeat — or even a 1-0 loss — to qualify for the group stage in their debut season in continental football.

For Nairobi United, it is a chance to follow in the footsteps of record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia, who in 2018 and 2019 famously reached the Confederation Cup group stage after beating Supersport United and Cameroon’s New Star, respectively.

But Technical Director Salim Ali says they are not letting history distract them from their main task.

“We are not thinking about history. We only want to perform well and win football matches,” Ali said.

“If history comes, then it will find us working hard on the pitch.”

Nairobi shocked African football last week when they stunned the 11-time Tunisian champions 2-0 at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

The result lifted belief among Kenyan fans, especially because the Naibois were only promoted to the Premier League four months ago after lifting the National Super League title, which they crowned by defeating Gor Mahia to lift the FKF Cup too.

Ali insists that the challenge will be much tougher in Tunisia.

“We showed what we can do in Nairobi,” he explained.

“But away matches demand more discipline. We must defend well, stay alert and use our chances wisely. We have something to protect, and that is our lead.”

Étoile du Sahel comes with vast experience — they have won this competition twice and were Champions League winners in 2007. They also reached the group stage last season and have several seasoned players, including Harambee Stars defender Alphonse Omija.

But the Naibois are approaching the match without fear.

“We respect them, but we don’t fear them,” the former Mathare United and Ulinzi Stars coach said.

“We are not in Tunisia to sit back and watch. We are here to compete.”

If they finish the job in Sousse, Naibois will secure at least $400,000 (Sh51 million) in prize money — a game-changing reward for a young team still writing its first pages in Kenyan football history.

Ali believes the moment is now.

“We want to make Kenya proud,” he added.

“We want to show that Nairobi United belongs in Africa.”

Meanwhile, Sportpesa Premier League defending champions Kenya Police bowed out of the CAF Champions League after falling to Sudanese giants Al Ahli Omdurman 3-1 in the return leg in Libya on Friday night.

The law enforcers lost 4-1 on aggregate, a defeat that means Kenya will once again watch from the shadows as the continent’s premier clubs go head-to-head for another season.