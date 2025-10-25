Harambee Starlets on brink of returning to Wafcon

Harambee Starlets players celebrate Mwanalima Adam's goal against Gambia during their 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers first leg match at Nyayo Stadium.[Stafford Ondego/Standard]

Harambee Starlets are one match away from securing their return to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

This is after they beat Gambia 3-1 in the first leg match of the third-round qualifiers played on Friday at the Nyayo Stadium.

Despite a shaky start that saw Gambia take an early lead due to a defensive error, the Kenyan girls recovered to thrash the Queen Scorpions and set one foot into the continental championship.

With three points in the bag, any kind of a draw will be enough to see Starlets book their slot at the 2026 Wafcon set for March 17 to April 3 in Morocco. The return leg match will be played this Tuesday at the Stade Lat Dior in Thiès, Senegal.

Starlets coach Beldine Odemba settled for a blend of experience and fresh blood, with goalkeeper Lilian Awuor maintaining her place in goal from the second-round qualifier against Tunisia. Defender Lorine Ilavonga, who has had a steady growth from the Under-17 national team to the Under-20 and now the senior team, also earned her place in the first 11.

The tactician who is looking to end Kenya’s long wait to play at the Wafcon said that the work is not done.

“We have a heavier task away because the bigger fight awaits us. We are determined to qualify and end the nine-year wait because if we don’t, then we will have to continue waiting," Odemba said.

Gambia took a second-minute lead through their star player and captain Fatoumata Kanteh, who plies her trade in Spain for Sevilla FC.

Trailing their guests’ minutes into the match, the Kenyans quickly regrouped, playing with urgency in hunt for an equaliser. Their efforts paid off as Mwanahalima Adam scored from the spot, restoring parity in the ninth minute after Bintou Ceesay fouled Shaylene Opisa in the box.

Kenya Under-20 captain Fasila Adhiambo made it two for Kenya seven minutes later, putting the homegirls in the lead.

The Gambians fought on in a bid to recover, but the Kenyan defence of captain Ruth Ingotsi, Enez Mango and Ilavonga ensured that their attempts were unsuccessful.

Starlets intensified their chase for more goals with Mwanahalima and Opisa as well as Elizabeth Wambui terrorising the Scorpions' defence. Their frequent attacks would keep Gambia’s first-choice keeper Aminata Gaye busy throughout her time in goal. Gaye would sustain an injury that forced her off the pitch.

Mary Gomez would take Gaye’s place between the sticks in the dying minutes of the first half. Opisa, whose goal was disallowed earlier for offside, finally got it right in added time to give Kenya a 3-1 lead going into the breather.

The second half was equally intense, with both sides attacking as Kenya looked to extend their lead while the Gambians were fighting to recover. However, both sides were unable to break the opponents' defence as the half ended goalless.