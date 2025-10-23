×
Four Kenyan referees selected for AFCON 2025 in Morocco

By Robert Abong'o | Oct. 23, 2025

Referee Peter Kamaku (second right) lead his team in Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards during FKF Premier League match at the Nyayo National stadium on April 21, 2024. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya will be represented by four referees at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, with a dedicated pre-tournament preparation course set to run ahead of the event. The group includes one centre referee, one Video Assistant Referee (VAR), and two assistant referees.

Peter Kamaku Waweru has been named among the centre referees for the tournament. Dickens Mimisa has been selected to operate as a VAR, contributing from the video review position. In the assistant referee category, Gilbert Cheruiyot and Stephen Yiembe will represent Kenya.

The AFCON finals are scheduled to take place in Morocco, spanning from December into January 2026. The selection underscores Kenya’s ongoing involvement in African continental football officiating and their readiness to participate at a high level during the tournament.

Full list:

REFEREES

  1. Ghorbal Mustapha – Algeria

  2. Gamouh Youcef – Algeria

  3. Djindo Louis Houngnandande – Benin

  4. Ndabihawenimana Pacifique – Burundi

  5. Mefire Abdou Abdoul – Cameroon

  6. Alhadji Allaou Mahamat – Chad

  7. Messie Jessie Oved N. Mvoutou – Congo

  8. Traore Ibrahim Kalilou – Côte d’Ivoire

  9. Kpan Clement Franklin – Côte d’Ivoire

  10. Ndala Ngambo Jean-Jacques – DR Congo

  11. Mohamed Mansour Maarouf – Egypt

  12. Amin Mohamed Omar – Egypt

Center referee Dickens Mimisa intervene the fight between AFC Leopards SC and Gor Mahia FC players during their FKF Premier League match dubbed "Mashemeji Derby" at Nyayo National Stadium on March 30, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]
  1. Ahmed Nagy Mosa Mahmoud – Egypt

  2. Atcho Pierre Ghislain – Gabon

  3. Mebiame Patrice Tanguy – Gabon

  4. Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea – Ghana

  5. Kamaku Peter Waweru – Kenya

  6. Ibrahim Mutaz A. Ibrahim – Libya

  7. Traore Boubou – Mali

  8. Abdel Aziz Bouh – Mauritania

  9. Dahane Beida – Mauritania

  10. Heerallal Ahmed Imtehaz – Mauritius

  11. Milazar Patrice – Mauritius

  12. Jalal Jayed – Morocco

  13. Kech Chaf Mustapha (New) – Morocco

  14. Uwikunda Samuel – Rwanda

  15. Sy Issa – Senegal

  16. Adalbert Diouf – Senegal

  17. Omar Abdulkadir Artan – Somalia

  18. Abongile Tom – South Africa

  19. Jelly Chavani – South Africa

  20. Mahmood Ali Mahmood Ismail – Sudan

  21. Mehrez Melki – Tunisia

VIDEO MATCH OFFICIALS (VMOs)

  1. Lahlou Benbraham – Algeria

  2. Mahmoud Ashour – Egypt

  3. Hossam Azab Hagag – Egypt

  4. Mimisa Dickens – Kenya

  5. Ahmed Abdulrazg – Libya

  6. Babacar Sarr – Mauritania

  7. Hamza El Fariq – Morocco

  8. Sadou Ali Brahamou – Niger

  9. Abdalaziz Yasir – Sudan

  10. Haythem Guirat – Tunisia

  11. Chimene Brighton – Zimbabwe

INSTRUCTORS

  1. An Yan Lim Kee Chong – Mauritius

  2. Felix Tangawarima – Zimbabwe

  3. Janny Sikawe – Zambia

  4. Tamer Dorry – Egypt

  5. Raphael Evehe Divine – Cameroon

  6. Bento Navesse – Mozambique

  7. Boubaker Hannachi – Tunisia

  8. Mustapha Amghar – Morocco

ASSISTANT REFEREES

  1. Abbes Akram Zerhouni – Algeria

  2. Mokrane Gourari – Algeria

  3. Adel Abane – Algeria

  4. Jerson Emiliano Dos Santos – Angola

  5. Lopes Ivanildo Meirelles de O Sanches – Angola

  6. Ayimavo Aymar Ulrich Eric – Benin

  7. Sanou Habib Judicael – Burkina Faso

  8. Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue – Cameroon

  9. Amaldine Soulaimane – Comoros

  10. Styven Danek Moutsassi – Congo

  11. Malondi Chany Yanes – Congo

  12. Ngoh Herman Desire – Côte d’Ivoire

  13. Ettien Eba Medard (New) – Côte d’Ivoire

  14. Liban Abdoulrazack Ahmed – Djibouti

  15. Nguila Guylain – DR Congo

  16. Mbilizi Mwanya Gradel (New) – DR Congo

  17. Ahmed Hossameldin Taha I. – Egypt

  18. Mahmoud Ahmed K. Abouelregal – Egypt

  19. Ditsoga Boris Marlaise – Gabon

  20. Amos B Abeigne Ndong (New) – Gabon

  21. Gilbert Cheruiyot Kipkoech – Kenya

  22. Yiembe Stephen Eleazar Onyango – Kenya

  23. Souru Phatsoane – Lesotho

  24. Dimbiniaina Andriatianarivelo – Madagascar

  25. Modibo Samake – Mali

  26. Zakaria Brinsi – Morocco

  27. Akarkad Mostafa – Morocco

  28. Azgaou Lahsen – Morocco

  29. Arsenio Chadreque Maringule – Mozambique

  30. Dos Reis Monte Negro Abelmiro – Sao Tome & Principe

  31. Djibril Camara – Senegal

  32. Nouha Bangoura – Senegal

  33. Siwela Zakhele Thusi Granville – South Africa

CAF STAFF

  1. Mamadou Haidara – CAF

  2. Jean Claude Birumushahu – CAF

  3. Diana Saberazana – CAF

  4. Wael Elsebaie – CAF

  5. Mohamed Zidan – CAF

 VAR TECHNICIAN

  1. Alaa Nabil – Egypt

 COMMITTEE MEMBERS

  1. Safari Olivier Kabene – DR Congo

  2. Ali Tomusange – Uganda

  3. Inacio Manuel Candido – Angola

  4. Fatou Gaye – Senegal

  5. Sinko Zeli – Côte d’Ivoire

  6. Hadqa Yahya – Morocco

  7. Rene Daniel Louzaya – Congo

