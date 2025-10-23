Four Kenyan referees selected for AFCON 2025 in Morocco

Referee Peter Kamaku (second right) lead his team in Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards during FKF Premier League match at the Nyayo National stadium on April 21, 2024. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya will be represented by four referees at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, with a dedicated pre-tournament preparation course set to run ahead of the event. The group includes one centre referee, one Video Assistant Referee (VAR), and two assistant referees.

Peter Kamaku Waweru has been named among the centre referees for the tournament. Dickens Mimisa has been selected to operate as a VAR, contributing from the video review position. In the assistant referee category, Gilbert Cheruiyot and Stephen Yiembe will represent Kenya.

The AFCON finals are scheduled to take place in Morocco, spanning from December into January 2026. The selection underscores Kenya’s ongoing involvement in African continental football officiating and their readiness to participate at a high level during the tournament.

Full list:

REFEREES

Ghorbal Mustapha – Algeria Gamouh Youcef – Algeria Djindo Louis Houngnandande – Benin Ndabihawenimana Pacifique – Burundi Mefire Abdou Abdoul – Cameroon Alhadji Allaou Mahamat – Chad Messie Jessie Oved N. Mvoutou – Congo Traore Ibrahim Kalilou – Côte d’Ivoire Kpan Clement Franklin – Côte d’Ivoire Ndala Ngambo Jean-Jacques – DR Congo Mohamed Mansour Maarouf – Egypt Amin Mohamed Omar – Egypt

Center referee Dickens Mimisa intervene the fight between AFC Leopards SC and Gor Mahia FC players during their FKF Premier League match dubbed "Mashemeji Derby" at Nyayo National Stadium on March 30, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Ahmed Nagy Mosa Mahmoud – Egypt Atcho Pierre Ghislain – Gabon Mebiame Patrice Tanguy – Gabon Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea – Ghana Kamaku Peter Waweru – Kenya Ibrahim Mutaz A. Ibrahim – Libya Traore Boubou – Mali Abdel Aziz Bouh – Mauritania Dahane Beida – Mauritania Heerallal Ahmed Imtehaz – Mauritius Milazar Patrice – Mauritius Jalal Jayed – Morocco Kech Chaf Mustapha (New) – Morocco Uwikunda Samuel – Rwanda Sy Issa – Senegal Adalbert Diouf – Senegal Omar Abdulkadir Artan – Somalia Abongile Tom – South Africa Jelly Chavani – South Africa Mahmood Ali Mahmood Ismail – Sudan Mehrez Melki – Tunisia

VIDEO MATCH OFFICIALS (VMOs)

Lahlou Benbraham – Algeria Mahmoud Ashour – Egypt Hossam Azab Hagag – Egypt Mimisa Dickens – Kenya Ahmed Abdulrazg – Libya Babacar Sarr – Mauritania Hamza El Fariq – Morocco Sadou Ali Brahamou – Niger Abdalaziz Yasir – Sudan Haythem Guirat – Tunisia Chimene Brighton – Zimbabwe

INSTRUCTORS

An Yan Lim Kee Chong – Mauritius Felix Tangawarima – Zimbabwe Janny Sikawe – Zambia Tamer Dorry – Egypt Raphael Evehe Divine – Cameroon Bento Navesse – Mozambique Boubaker Hannachi – Tunisia Mustapha Amghar – Morocco

ASSISTANT REFEREES

Abbes Akram Zerhouni – Algeria Mokrane Gourari – Algeria Adel Abane – Algeria Jerson Emiliano Dos Santos – Angola Lopes Ivanildo Meirelles de O Sanches – Angola Ayimavo Aymar Ulrich Eric – Benin Sanou Habib Judicael – Burkina Faso Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue – Cameroon Amaldine Soulaimane – Comoros Styven Danek Moutsassi – Congo Malondi Chany Yanes – Congo Ngoh Herman Desire – Côte d’Ivoire Ettien Eba Medard (New) – Côte d’Ivoire Liban Abdoulrazack Ahmed – Djibouti Nguila Guylain – DR Congo Mbilizi Mwanya Gradel (New) – DR Congo Ahmed Hossameldin Taha I. – Egypt Mahmoud Ahmed K. Abouelregal – Egypt Ditsoga Boris Marlaise – Gabon Amos B Abeigne Ndong (New) – Gabon Gilbert Cheruiyot Kipkoech – Kenya Yiembe Stephen Eleazar Onyango – Kenya Souru Phatsoane – Lesotho Dimbiniaina Andriatianarivelo – Madagascar Modibo Samake – Mali Zakaria Brinsi – Morocco Akarkad Mostafa – Morocco Azgaou Lahsen – Morocco Arsenio Chadreque Maringule – Mozambique Dos Reis Monte Negro Abelmiro – Sao Tome & Principe Djibril Camara – Senegal Nouha Bangoura – Senegal Siwela Zakhele Thusi Granville – South Africa

CAF STAFF

Mamadou Haidara – CAF Jean Claude Birumushahu – CAF Diana Saberazana – CAF Wael Elsebaie – CAF Mohamed Zidan – CAF

VAR TECHNICIAN

Alaa Nabil – Egypt

COMMITTEE MEMBERS