Four Kenyan referees selected for AFCON 2025 in Morocco

Kenya will be represented by four referees at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, with a dedicated pre-tournament preparation course set to run ahead of the event. The group includes one centre referee, one Video Assistant Referee (VAR), and two assistant referees.
Peter Kamaku Waweru has been named among the centre referees for the tournament. Dickens Mimisa has been selected to operate as a VAR, contributing from the video review position. In the assistant referee category, Gilbert Cheruiyot and Stephen Yiembe will represent Kenya.
The AFCON finals are scheduled to take place in Morocco, spanning from December into January 2026. The selection underscores Kenya’s ongoing involvement in African continental football officiating and their readiness to participate at a high level during the tournament.
Full list:
Ghorbal Mustapha – Algeria
Gamouh Youcef – Algeria
Djindo Louis Houngnandande – Benin
Ndabihawenimana Pacifique – Burundi
Mefire Abdou Abdoul – Cameroon
Alhadji Allaou Mahamat – Chad
Messie Jessie Oved N. Mvoutou – Congo
Traore Ibrahim Kalilou – Côte d’Ivoire
Kpan Clement Franklin – Côte d’Ivoire
Ndala Ngambo Jean-Jacques – DR Congo
Mohamed Mansour Maarouf – Egypt
Amin Mohamed Omar – Egypt
Atcho Pierre Ghislain – Gabon
Mebiame Patrice Tanguy – Gabon
Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea – Ghana
Kamaku Peter Waweru – Kenya
Ibrahim Mutaz A. Ibrahim – Libya
Traore Boubou – Mali
Abdel Aziz Bouh – Mauritania
Dahane Beida – Mauritania
Heerallal Ahmed Imtehaz – Mauritius
Milazar Patrice – Mauritius
Jalal Jayed – Morocco
Kech Chaf Mustapha (New) – Morocco
Uwikunda Samuel – Rwanda
Sy Issa – Senegal
Adalbert Diouf – Senegal
Omar Abdulkadir Artan – Somalia
Abongile Tom – South Africa
Jelly Chavani – South Africa
Mahmood Ali Mahmood Ismail – Sudan
Mehrez Melki – Tunisia
Lahlou Benbraham – Algeria
Mahmoud Ashour – Egypt
Hossam Azab Hagag – Egypt
Mimisa Dickens – Kenya
Ahmed Abdulrazg – Libya
Babacar Sarr – Mauritania
Hamza El Fariq – Morocco
Sadou Ali Brahamou – Niger
Abdalaziz Yasir – Sudan
Haythem Guirat – Tunisia
Chimene Brighton – Zimbabwe
An Yan Lim Kee Chong – Mauritius
Felix Tangawarima – Zimbabwe
Janny Sikawe – Zambia
Tamer Dorry – Egypt
Raphael Evehe Divine – Cameroon
Bento Navesse – Mozambique
Boubaker Hannachi – Tunisia
Mustapha Amghar – Morocco
Abbes Akram Zerhouni – Algeria
Mokrane Gourari – Algeria
Adel Abane – Algeria
Jerson Emiliano Dos Santos – Angola
Lopes Ivanildo Meirelles de O Sanches – Angola
Ayimavo Aymar Ulrich Eric – Benin
Sanou Habib Judicael – Burkina Faso
Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue – Cameroon
Amaldine Soulaimane – Comoros
Styven Danek Moutsassi – Congo
Malondi Chany Yanes – Congo
Ngoh Herman Desire – Côte d’Ivoire
Ettien Eba Medard (New) – Côte d’Ivoire
Liban Abdoulrazack Ahmed – Djibouti
Nguila Guylain – DR Congo
Mbilizi Mwanya Gradel (New) – DR Congo
Ahmed Hossameldin Taha I. – Egypt
Mahmoud Ahmed K. Abouelregal – Egypt
Ditsoga Boris Marlaise – Gabon
Amos B Abeigne Ndong (New) – Gabon
Gilbert Cheruiyot Kipkoech – Kenya
Yiembe Stephen Eleazar Onyango – Kenya
Souru Phatsoane – Lesotho
Dimbiniaina Andriatianarivelo – Madagascar
Modibo Samake – Mali
Zakaria Brinsi – Morocco
Akarkad Mostafa – Morocco
Azgaou Lahsen – Morocco
Arsenio Chadreque Maringule – Mozambique
Dos Reis Monte Negro Abelmiro – Sao Tome & Principe
Djibril Camara – Senegal
Nouha Bangoura – Senegal
Siwela Zakhele Thusi Granville – South Africa
Mamadou Haidara – CAF
Jean Claude Birumushahu – CAF
Diana Saberazana – CAF
Wael Elsebaie – CAF
Mohamed Zidan – CAF
Alaa Nabil – Egypt
Safari Olivier Kabene – DR Congo
Ali Tomusange – Uganda
Inacio Manuel Candido – Angola
Fatou Gaye – Senegal
Sinko Zeli – Côte d’Ivoire
Hadqa Yahya – Morocco
Rene Daniel Louzaya – Congo