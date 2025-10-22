Gyokeres ends goal drought in Arsenal thrashing of Atletico

Arsenal celebrate after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League football match vs Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium in north London on October 21, 2025. [ Ben STANSALL / AFP]

Viktor Gyokeres scored twice to end a nine-game goal drought in Arsenal's second half demolition of Atletico Madrid as a 4-0 win extended the Gunners' perfect Champions League start on Tuesday.

Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli opened the floodgates before Gyokeres' double, with all the goals coming in a 13-minute spell either side of the hour mark.

The Premier League leaders are also sitting pretty alongside last season's finalists Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the top of the Champions League table as the only sides so far with nine points from their opening three games.

Gyokeres' lack of goals had been one of very few concerns for Mikel Arteta in a stunning start to the campaign.

The Sweden attacker, signed from Sporting Lisbon to end Arsenal's lack of a clinical number nine, had previously scored just three times, in home games against Leeds and Nottingham Forest, in 11 previous appearances.

"Hopefully it's the start of some beautiful sequence now," said Arteta.

"That's what we brought him here for. His demands on himself are really high, but we value a lot of the things that he does for the team."

Atletico remain without an away win all season and the manner of the Spanish side's collapse after a competitive opening hour will concern Diego Simeone.

Another clean sheet means Arsenal have still only conceded three times 12 games in all competitions this season.

Julian Alvarez twice could have put the visitors ahead as he failed to make the most of a poor David Raya clearance in the first half and then hit the bar from outside the box early in the second period.

Eberechi Eze's deflected effort also came off the woodwork in Arsenal's best attempt of the first 45 minutes.

- Set-piece strength -

But as so often in recent times, Arteta's men were able to rely on their strength from set pieces to make the breakthrough.

Declan Rice's in-swinging free-kick was perfectly weighted for the stooping Gabriel to power a header into the bottom corner.

Myles Lewis Skelly's recall at left-back was one of only two changes made by Arteta from Saturday's 1-0 win at Fulham.

The England international has played second fiddle to Riccardo Calafiori for most of the season but highlighted the wealth of options available to Arteta with a driving run to set up the second goal.

Lewis Skelly picked out Martinelli, who curled into the far corner for his third goal in as many Champions League games.

Gyokeres then got the bit of fortune he needed to end his barren spell in front of goal when his shot from close range deflected off David Hancko to leave Jan Oblak helpless.

Three minutes later, Gyokeres converted from even closer to the goal after Gabriel again won the first header to Rice's corner.

"It's been a while, but we've been winning games, so in that part it's been a great couple of months," said Gyokeres.

"Of course as a striker, you want to score goals. Great to score two goals and to get this win because it shows where we're at."

Arsenal reached the semi-finals last season for the first time since 2009 before losing to eventual winners PSG.

The Gunners appear even stronger after another summer of major investment in the transfer market as they aim to conquer Europe for the first time in the club's history.