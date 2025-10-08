Goal-shy Salah seeks change as Egypt eye World Cup place

Egypt v Senegal - Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - March 25, 2022 Egypt 's Mohamed Salah reacts [REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh]

Mohamed Salah wants to put a disappointing start to his season with Liverpool behind him on Wednesday and help Egypt beat Djibouti and qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

A win for the record seven-time African champions over one of the lowest ranked teams in the continent will give them an unassailable lead over second-placed Burkina Faso in Group A with one match to spare.

A two-time African Footballer of the Year, Salah has lost his spark with the Premier League champions, scoring just three goals in nine appearances in all competitions this season.

Last season, the 33-year-old netted 29 times in 38 league matches to win the Golden Boot award as Liverpool surged to a record-equalling 20th Premier League title.

Salah has fond memories of playing against Djibouti, scoring four goals in a 6-0 Cairo romp in the opening round of World Cup qualifying two years ago.

It does not help Djibouti that they do not have a FIFA-approved stadium, so their 'home' match against Egypt will be staged in the Moroccan commercial capital Casablanca.

Three subsequent goals took Salah to seven in the qualifying campaign, one less than chart-topper Denis Bouanga of Gabon with two rounds remaining.

Fellow Egypt forward Mostafa Mohamed, who plays for French Ligue 1 outfit Nantes, is not concerned about Salah, telling reporters the lack of goals is "a temporary setback".

"Mo is a big star, and we are lucky to have him in our team. He is the best player in the history of Egypt," he told the FIFA website.

"He is amazing. For me, he has a great personality. I love him a lot. He is a wonderful player," added Mohamed, who also scored against Djibouti.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan has an embarrassment of attacking riches, Apart from Salah and Mohamed, he can call on Omar Marmoush, Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan and Ahmed 'Zizo' Sayed.

Given Djibouti have lost seven of eight qualifiers and lie 158 places below Egypt in the FIFA rankings, it would be a shock if they prevent the Pharaohs sealing a fourth World Cup appearance.