Victor Wanyama lands role at FIFPRO Global Player Council

By Robert Abong'o | Oct. 1, 2025

Harambee Stars Victor Wanyama dribbles the ball past Comoros player during Group G match of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at Kasarani stadium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has been selected to join FIFPRO’s newly launched Global Player Council (GPC), a body created to ensure players’ perspectives are at the heart of decisions shaping the sport’s future.

Wanyama, who is currently without a club, is part of a 37-player cohort that includes high-profile names from around the world.

Among the notable members are Alexis Mac Allister, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner; Crystal Dunn, a key figure for the United States; Lucy Bronze, a five-time UEFA Women’s Champions League winner; Wataru Endo of Liverpool; Chris Wood, who plies his trade with Nottingham Forest; and Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth. Wanyama is the sole representative from Kenya on the council.

The Global Player Council, initially established in 2019, serves as a direct channel for players to engage with domestic player unions and FIFPRO, the global representative body for professional footballers. Members will contribute to conversations on several critical topics, including the international match calendar, employment standards, players’ data, and issues related to social media abuse.

 FIFPRO’s newly launched Global Player Council

“The voice of the council will strengthen national player unions in their capacity to address issues at the international level,” FIFPRO stated on Tuesday, September 30.

The council also features several African voices, adding to the continent’s representation with players such as Marshall Munetsi (Wolves), Terrence Mashego (Mamelodi Sundowns), Racheal Kundananji (Zambia), Roberto Lopes (Cape Verde), and Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria).

FIFPRO Secretary General Alex Phillips lauded the new council members, emphasizing the leadership they exhibit both on and off the field. “All of these players have demonstrated leadership on and off the pitch, and we’re proud to have them as members of FIFPRO’s Global Player Council. Footballers hold the power to shape their industry for the better, and we thank these players for devoting their time and effort to advocating for their colleagues with passion and courage,” Phillips said.

