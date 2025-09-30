×
John Baraza appointed Bandari new coach

By Washington Onyango | Sep. 30, 2025

John Baraza during KPL match against oo Kericho FC at Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday, January 27, 2019. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Bandari FC have appointed John Baraza as their new interim head coach following the sacking of Ken Odhiambo, who becomes the first coaching casualty of the 2025-26 SportPesa Premier League season.

The decision came after Bandari’s 1-0 loss to Shabana FC at the Mbaraki Sports Club on Sunday. Brian Michira scored the decisive goal in the second half, leaving Bandari without a win after two matches this season.

Their opening game against Kariobangi Sharks ended in a goalless draw, and pressure quickly mounted on Odhiambo, who was in his third stint as Bandari coach.

Despite dominating large parts of the Shabana match, the Dockers failed to convert their chances, a problem that proved costly.

On Tuesday morning, the club’s management informed the players at training that Odhiambo had been relieved of his duties.

Assistant coach John Baraza, a former Kenyan international, was immediately placed in charge and led the training session as the team began preparations for their next fixture against Murang’a Seal.

In a statement, Bandari CEO Tony Kibwana confirmed the decision: “John Baraza has been appointed as the Interim Head Coach with immediate effect. We extend our appreciation to Ken Odhiambo for his contribution to the team and wish him success in his next role.”

Baraza, who has previously handled Sofapaka, now faces the task of reviving Bandari’s campaign and restoring confidence in the squad after a shaky start.

The Dockers will be hoping to bounce back quickly in front of their home fans this weekend, with victory against Murang’a Seal seen as the first step in stabilizing their season.

All eyes will be on Baraza to see if he can inspire an immediate turnaround for the coastal side.

