×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Joseph Okumu: When a footballer is injured

By Julius Jumah | Sep. 27, 2025
Stade de Reims defender Joseph Okumu on the ground after suffering an injury during their French Ligue 1 match against Amiens SC. [Stade de Reims]

After a smooth eight-hour flight aboard Kenya Airways’ Boeing 787 Dreamliner in February 2024, I touched down at the iconic Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. The air was freezing. Snow fell like Biblical manna from the sky, a gentle yet biting welcome to the land of Emmanuel Macron. Behold, I was in France.

Once cleared by immigration, I slid into a waiting executive Mercedes-Benz S-Class, chauffeured by Carlos, a driver contracted to the then Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims. In less than two hours, we had covered the 130 kilometres northeast of Paris, and I found myself in Reims.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Harambee Stars Joseph ‘Crouch’ Okumu Stade de Reims Injured Footballer
.

Latest Stories

Raila : Political superstar who keeps winning without winning
Raila : Political superstar who keeps winning without winning
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
2 hrs ago
Will Raila support Ruto in 2027?
Barrack Muluka
By Barrack Muluka
2 hrs ago
Uhuru's dilemma and Matiang'i's anti-climax
Politics
By Biketi Kikechi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Doublespeak: Ruto preaches water abroad and gulps wine back home
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Doublespeak: Ruto preaches water abroad and gulps wine back home
From streets to ballots: IEBC seeks to register 6m Gen Z voters
By Ndungu Gachane and Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
From streets to ballots: IEBC seeks to register 6m Gen Z voters
Gen Zs seek to alter the country's political matrix as IEBC kicks off voter registration
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Gen Zs seek to alter the country's political matrix as IEBC kicks off voter registration
Will Raila support Ruto in 2027?
By Barrack Muluka 2 hrs ago
Will Raila support Ruto in 2027?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved