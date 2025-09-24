Ulinzi Stars go top despite Kariobangi Sharks draw

Ulinzi Stars player Paul Okoth and Ian Karani of Kariobangi Sharks in SportPesa League match at Ulinzi Sports Complex. Sept 24, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Ulinzi Stars moved top of the SportPesa League despite being held to a 0-0 draw by Kariobangi Sharks in a midweek match played at Ulinzi Sports Complex yesterday.

The soldiers had kicked off their 2025-2026 campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Muranga Seal last weekend and were seeking to maintain a 100 percent start.

However, Sharks, who also dropped two points following their season-opening 0-0 stalemate against Bandari, proved tough to Ulinzi.

This draw, their sixth in their 19 meetings, leaves Ulinzi sitting top of the league with four points while Sharks sit sixth with two points.

Shabana, KCB, Posta Rangers and Bidco United all have three points following their round one wins and will be keen to leapfrog the soldiers when they take to the pitch over the weekend.

The round two fixtures will resume tomorrow with KCB hosting Mathare United at Kasarani Annex from 3pm.

Led by four-time Premier League winner Robert Matano, the bankers will be hugely relying on the ex-Tusker tactician's magic touch to try and win the title this year.

Meanwhile, defending champions Kenya Police and newbies Nairobi United will still not be in action this weekend as they continue with their continental assignments in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup qualifiers.

Police carry a 3-1 advantage over Mogadishu City ahead of the first round second leg slated for Sunday, while Nairobi United will host NEC from Uganda with the tie poised at 2-2 aggregate.