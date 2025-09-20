Omondi's brace lifts KCB over Tusker as Sportpesa League kicks off

Chrispine Otieno (L) of Tusker FC contest for ball with Jack Onganya of KCB FC during their FKF Premier League match at Kasarani Stadium on September 19, 2025. KCB FC won 2-0.[Stafford Ondego, Standard]

KCB FC kicked off the 2025-2026 Sportpesa League season on the front foot after securing a 2-0 win over Tusker FC in their opening match played on Friday at MISC Kasarani Stadium.

The Bankers showed intent early in the game and were rewarded in the first half when Boniface Omondi found the back of the net with a composed finish after meeting December Kisaka’s cross from the left wing.

The second goal came three minutes before the break, tapping home a rebound after debutant Richard Omondi hit the post with Tusker goalkeeper Joseph Ochuka beaten and out of position.

. The result marked a perfect start for new head coach Robert Matano, who has promised to deliver the club’s maiden league title this season.

Speaking after the match, Matano praised his players for their discipline and sharpness on the pitch.

“We wanted to make a strong statement in our first game, and the boys executed the plan well. Tusker is always a tough opponent, so this win gives us confidence as we build momentum for the season ahead,” he said.

KCB will now shift their focus to their next fixture against Mathare United, with hopes of maintaining their winning run and staying at the top end of the table.

On the other hand, Tusker tactician Charles Okere said he believes the brewers will bounce back since its still early into the new campaign.

Two-time Golden Boot winner Eric Kapaito blasted a penalty over the bar as Tusker failed to score in their opening match of the season.

“It’s a normal thing in football. You win some and lose some. The penalty was bad but Kapaito will come over it. He is an experienced player who will get us goals. The season is still fresh and we will bounce back,” said Okere.