×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Police seek to shoot their way into Champions League group stage

By Washington Onyango | Sep. 20, 2025
Kenya Police FC players celebrate after scoring a goal during a past FKF Premier League match. [File, Standard]

Kenya Police will launch their CAF Champions League campaign today when they welcome Somalia’s Mogadishu City at Nyayo Stadium from 4pm.

The Kenyan champions are eyeing a place in the group stages as they continue to grow in confidence on the continental stage.

Police made their debut in the continental games last year when they played in the CAF Confederation Cup, where they edged out Ethiopian Coffee 1-0 on aggregate in the first round before bowing out 3-1 to Egyptian giants Zamalek in the second stage.

This time, they are stepping onto Africa’s biggest club competition, determined to make their mark.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Police captain David “Cheche” Ochieng believes the lessons from last season have prepared them well for the challenge. He said the team had learned what it takes to compete at this level and are targeting a deeper run.

According to Cheche, the squad has also successfully blended with new arrivals who have brought extra energy and quality to the side. He encouraged fans to turn up in large numbers to push the team forward, saying their support will be vital in creating the right atmosphere.

Coach Etienne Ndayiragije is confident, but cautious ahead of the match. He pointed out that their preseason campaign at the Cecafa Kagame Cup in Tanzania was a perfect build-up, as it exposed areas that needed improvement while sharpening their squad.

“All is well so far especially following a good preseason tournament we had in Tanzania,” he said. “We have no injuries and everyone is available, giving us the required depth.”

The Burundian tactician added that there will be no easy game at this stage. He insisted that Mogadishu City must be respected, noting that they earned their place in the competition by being Somalia champions.

“We are not going to underrate Mogadishu because for them to reach this level means they are champions of Somalia. It’s a championship of champions and we must be ready,” he stressed.

This year’s CAF Champions League is historic, with a record 62 clubs registered for the 2025/26 season. In a move to encourage participation and ease financial pressure, CAF has also introduced a new initiative where teams eliminated in the first two preliminary rounds will each receive USD 100,000 to support logistical expenses.

While Police focus on their Champions League mission, another Kenyan side, Nairobi United, will step onto the continental stage today in the CAF Confederation Cup.

United, who shocked Gor Mahia 2-1 in the FKF Cup final, face Uganda’s NEC FC in their first round tie. Should they progress, they will meet either Tunisia’s ES Sahel or Al Ahli Madani of South Sudan in the next round.

 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Police FC SportPesa League FKF Premier League CAF Champions League
.

Latest Stories

Thanks to Rutonomics, shylocks are milking desperate Kenyans dry
Thanks to Rutonomics, shylocks are milking desperate Kenyans dry
National
By Biketi Kikechi
1 hr ago
Banisa elders' pick ignites row over negotiated democracy
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
1 hr ago
Inside the fight to save NGCDF kitty
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Waruguru schemed to make lover disinherit wife, children
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
How Waruguru schemed to make lover disinherit wife, children
How Makenzi moved Shakahola tales online after church was closed
By Kamau Muthoni and Fred Kagonye 1 hr ago
How Makenzi moved Shakahola tales online after church was closed
Thanks to Rutonomics, shylocks are milking desperate Kenyans dry
By Biketi Kikechi 1 hr ago
Thanks to Rutonomics, shylocks are milking desperate Kenyans dry
Banisa elders' pick ignites row over negotiated democracy
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Banisa elders' pick ignites row over negotiated democracy
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved