Police seek to shoot their way into Champions League group stage

Kenya Police FC players celebrate after scoring a goal during a past FKF Premier League match. [File, Standard]

Kenya Police will launch their CAF Champions League campaign today when they welcome Somalia’s Mogadishu City at Nyayo Stadium from 4pm.

The Kenyan champions are eyeing a place in the group stages as they continue to grow in confidence on the continental stage.

Police made their debut in the continental games last year when they played in the CAF Confederation Cup, where they edged out Ethiopian Coffee 1-0 on aggregate in the first round before bowing out 3-1 to Egyptian giants Zamalek in the second stage.

This time, they are stepping onto Africa’s biggest club competition, determined to make their mark.

Police captain David “Cheche” Ochieng believes the lessons from last season have prepared them well for the challenge. He said the team had learned what it takes to compete at this level and are targeting a deeper run.

According to Cheche, the squad has also successfully blended with new arrivals who have brought extra energy and quality to the side. He encouraged fans to turn up in large numbers to push the team forward, saying their support will be vital in creating the right atmosphere.

Coach Etienne Ndayiragije is confident, but cautious ahead of the match. He pointed out that their preseason campaign at the Cecafa Kagame Cup in Tanzania was a perfect build-up, as it exposed areas that needed improvement while sharpening their squad.

“All is well so far especially following a good preseason tournament we had in Tanzania,” he said. “We have no injuries and everyone is available, giving us the required depth.”

The Burundian tactician added that there will be no easy game at this stage. He insisted that Mogadishu City must be respected, noting that they earned their place in the competition by being Somalia champions.

“We are not going to underrate Mogadishu because for them to reach this level means they are champions of Somalia. It’s a championship of champions and we must be ready,” he stressed.

This year’s CAF Champions League is historic, with a record 62 clubs registered for the 2025/26 season. In a move to encourage participation and ease financial pressure, CAF has also introduced a new initiative where teams eliminated in the first two preliminary rounds will each receive USD 100,000 to support logistical expenses.

While Police focus on their Champions League mission, another Kenyan side, Nairobi United, will step onto the continental stage today in the CAF Confederation Cup.

United, who shocked Gor Mahia 2-1 in the FKF Cup final, face Uganda’s NEC FC in their first round tie. Should they progress, they will meet either Tunisia’s ES Sahel or Al Ahli Madani of South Sudan in the next round.