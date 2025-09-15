Harambee Stars goalkeeper Byrne Odhiambo wins SJAK August Player of the Month

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Byrne Odhiambo Omondi has been named the LG/SJAK Sports Personality of the Month for August 2025, becoming the latest player to receive recognition for his outstanding performances with the national team.

Omondi’s heroics during the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in Nairobi earned him the accolade. The experienced shot stopper, now on the books of Gor Mahia, stood tall throughout the tournament, helping Kenya reach the quarterfinals before bowing out to Madagascar 4-3 on penalties. His displays, especially in the group stages, caught the eye of both fans and selectors.

The highlight of his campaign came in the 1-0 victory over Morocco, where Omondi’s reflex saves earned him the Man of the Match award. “It was fantastic to keep a clean sheet and help Kenya get the points we needed. Getting to the quarterfinals was a big step for us and showed that Kenya is no longer easy to dismiss on the continental stage,” Omondi said after receiving his trophy and LG prize package.

The goalkeeper, who has previously featured for Tusker, Posta Rangers, Mathare United, KCB, Agro Chemicals, and Bandari, beat a strong list of nominees to the monthly award. Among those in contention were his Harambee Stars teammates Austin Odhiambo, Ryan Ogam, Alpha Onyango, Suleiman Manzru, and Sylvester Owino, as well as rally champion Samman Vohra and Kenya U20 women’s volleyball player Terry Tata.

LG Electronics East Africa President Donghun Lee praised Omondi’s achievement, noting, “LG supports people who take on challenges in pursuit of their dreams. Byrne Omondi is a perfect example of resilience and inspiration, and we are proud to celebrate him.”

Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) President James Waindi also applauded the goalkeeper.

“Goalkeepers are rarely recognized for their work, yet they play a key role. Byrne’s performance at CHAN deserved to be celebrated, and we hope this award will encourage more players to give their best,” Waindi said.

For Omondi, the award is a personal milestone and a symbol of Kenya’s progress in international football. “This recognition is not just about me, but about the team and the fans who keep supporting us. I am truly grateful,” he said.