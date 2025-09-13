Police Bullets face JKT Queens in Champions League semis duel

Kenya Police Bullets FC players celebrate scoring against Kampala Queens of Uganda during their 5th edition of the 2025 CAF Women’s Champions League CECAFA qualifiers at Nyayo National Stadium on September 05, 2025.[Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya Police Bullets battle it out with Tanzania's Jeshi La Kujenga Taifa (JKT) Queens in the semi-finals of the CAF Women's Champions League Cecafa Zone qualifiers at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

A victory for the Kenyan champions will see them inch closer to securing their ticket to the continental championship set for November in Egypt.

However, they face an uphill task as they seek to eliminate the Tanzanians who are looking to secure their return to the big stage after missing last year's tournament. JKT represented the Cecafa region in the 2023 contest and are keen to break Kenyans hearts.

Bullets on the other hand are hoping to improve on last year's performance during the qualifier. They missed the zone's lone ticket after losing to Commercial Bank of Ethiopia by a solitary goal in the final played at the latter's home turf.

Even so, they will be wary of the Tanzanians who through their head coach Azishi London had vowed to eliminate them.

Police coach Beldine Odemba is likely to start upcoming forward Emily Moranga who has been impressive in the preliminaries.

Moranga came off the bench to net Bullets winning goal against Kampala Queens and also scored one goal in their 2-0 victory of Denden.

New signing Zaina Namulime and defender Elizabeth Ochaka are also expected to start as well goalkeeper and captain Annedy Kundu.

Kenya Police topped Group A with six points following the 1-0 and 2-0 against Kampala Queens from Uganda and Eritrea's Denden FC.

JKT proved that they mean business by topping their group with six points following their impressive 5-0 thrashing of Zanzibar counterparts Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi Princes and 2-0 win against Yei Joint Stars from South Sudan.

In the first match of the last four, Rwandese champions Rayon Sports FC will face off with Kampala Queens for a final slot.

Rayon topped Group B with four points from a 2-1 win against CBE and a draw against Burundi neighbours Top Girls Academy.

Kampala Queens will be looking to make the best out of their second chance having advanced to the semis as the best loser in Group A with three points and a superior goal difference.

The winners will battle for the ticket on Tuesday in the final duel while the losers will play for pride in the third-place play-off match.