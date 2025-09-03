Kenya Police bullets ready for Kampala Queens ambush at Nyayo

Kenya Police Bullets FC training at Police Sacco Stadium on September 03, 2025 ahead of their Women's Champions League Cecafa qualifiers match against Kampala Queens of Uganda at Nyayo national Stadium on September 04, 2025 . [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya Police Bullets will on Thursday launch their quest for a ticket to this year’s CAF Women’s Champions League at the CECAFA Zone Qualifiers that begin today at Nyayo Stadium.

Bullets will be hoping for a perfect start when they face off with Ugandan champions Kampala Queens in their opening Group A match. A win for Police will enhance their chances of advancing to the knockouts.

Last year, Bullets came close to securing the ticket but fell short when they lost by a solitary goal to Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) in the final played in Ethiopia.

Police coach Beldine Odemba said they had desired to play at home.

“We are grateful because it is always a good thing to play at home, we are glad that for the second time on the stage playing with our fans and families around,” Odemba said

She added that her charges are ready for the challenge and will be out to get it right on their second attempt.

“The team is well prepared for the task because we have had six weeks of intense training after the dates of the qualifiers were released. We are ready to face our opponents who qualified from their respective countries and we are going to give our best”

She added that just like every other teams in the competition, Police Bullets are eying the ultimate prize.

“Even in the previous year when we played in Ethiopia the target was to win because teams play in tournaments aiming to win. We were finalists but we lost to CBE and so it can only get better if we win,” Odemba added.

Odemba revealed that three players will not be able to play due to injury concerns but other players are equal to the task.

On her tactical approach, she said they will be out to score more than their opponents.

“Everybody won in their countries, which means we need to do our best to get our goals in good time and also ensure that we don’t concede.”

Bullets captain Annedy Kundu urged Kenyans to turn out in large numbers and support them.

“We humbly support Kenyans to come and support us just like they did for Harambee Stars. We are representing Kenya and this is not just important to us but to the country also,” Kundu said.

Odemba echoed Kundu’s sentiments saying that the tournament is important to Kenya.

“We saw how Chan went and how we gave our best, this is a continuation and a testimony of how football is doing in the country. It’s therefore important that we win this trophy as Kenyans,” she concluded.

CECAFA Women’s Football Manager Jean Sseninde emphasided on the importance of the tournament now in it’s fourth edition.

“The tournament has played a major role in women’s football development in the CECAFA Zone and the entire continent and I’m glad that we expanded from eight teams last year to nine,” Sseninde said.