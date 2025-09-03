Why Gambia is wary of Kenya ahead of Kasarani showdown

Harambee Stars players go through their paces in a training session at Utalii Sports Club. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Gambia head coach Jonathan McKinstry has admitted that his side faces a tough challenge when they meet Harambee Stars at Kasarani Stadium tomorrow at 4pm, despite Kenya’s slim chances of qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Kenya will host the Scorpions in the return leg after staging a remarkable 3-3 comeback in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, against the same opponents in March.

That thrilling draw has left McKinstry convinced that Kenya, buoyed by their fans and their new fighting spirit under coach Benni McCarthy, are not a side to underestimate.

“We are here for business; the aim is to collect maximum points,” McKinstry told reporters in Nairobi.

“But again, we will face a very hostile environment because Kenya fans will come in their numbers, going by the Chan tournament outcome, which will make it even tougher for us.”

The stakes are high for both teams. Harambee Stars, who sit fourth in their group with six points, know that victory would lift them to nine points and keep alive their faint qualification hopes.

For The Gambia, currently on four points, a win would take them to seven and above Kenya in the table. Group leaders Ivory Coast (16 points), Gabon (15), and Burundi (10) are still in firm control of the automatic qualification race.

Kenya’s path remains narrow as only group winners qualify directly, while the four best second-placed teams across nine groups proceed to the Caf playoffs.

Yet McKinstry insisted that Kenya’s recent growth, especially under McCarthy, makes them dangerous.

“Fighting spirit…look, there are a lot of things the new coach has changed,” McKinstry said.

“I very much like that he is giving chances to domestic players, because you remember from my comments when I worked here, I felt like there was a lot of talent in the domestic league. They deserve that opportunity.”

The Northern Irishman, who once coached Gor Mahia and won trophies at Kasarani, said he knows the stadium well but stressed that the current Harambee Stars under McCarthy are different.

“Kasarani holds good memories for me, for my last games here were trophy-laden, winning the league and community shield titles, which hopefully can work to my favour on Friday. But again, we have to go all out and win the game.”

McCarthy, on his part, has praised his players for their resilience and highlighted their impressive showing at the 2024 African Nations Championship (Chan) as proof of Kenya’s progress.

The Harambee Stars shocked many by advancing from the “Group of Death” at the Chan championships, collecting 10 points out of a possible 12 after beating DR Congo, Morocco, and Zambia, and drawing with Angola.

Their campaign ended in the quarterfinals after losing to Madagascar on penalties, but McCarthy believes the tournament gave his squad invaluable lessons.

“Chan has been a massive benefit for us,” McCarthy said. “It gave our players the chance to compete at a very high level, to experience pressure and intensity that you don’t always get in the league. The confidence and exposure they’ve gained will go a long way.”

Kenya’s memorable victory over Morocco, achieved while playing the entire second half with 10 men, has also been cited as evidence of the new grit in the team. McCarthy believes that spirit will be crucial against The Gambia.

“The boys showed that they can compete with the very best while playing against Morocco, Zambia, and Angola. We are growing, and every match is a chance to show that we are ready to take on anyone,” the South African tactician added.

For McKinstry, that is exactly why caution is needed.

“That’s a bit different in The Gambia because most of our players are in the top division abroad. But for Kenya, giving local players the platform has made them stronger. You can see it in their performances.”