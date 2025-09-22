Pepsi ups Kenya foray with new energy drink

SBC Kenya Country Manager John K'Otieno during the launch of Sting Energy, a premium high-energy drink, in Nairobi, on September 22, 2025. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Pepsi Kenya (SBC Kenya) has officially launched Sting Energy, a premium high-energy drink designed to fuel Kenya's go-getters.

The drink comes in two dynamic variants: Red Rush ("Ignite Your Power") and Gold Rush ("Elevate Your Energy"), available in 330ml bottles at a retail price of Sh50.

The drink can be accessed in major supermarkets, convenience stores, and neighbourhood kiosks nationwide, a statement from Pepsi Kenya says.

The launch mirrors the country’s fast-growing energy drink market, as data shows penetration increased by 15 per cent between 2021 and 2024.

The entry into the Kenyan market is backed by Sting’s status as the Official Energy Drink of Formula 1 as of May 2025.

Pepsi Kenya notes that the broader soft drinks market in Kenya is projected to grow from about $1.68 billion (Sh218.4 billion) in 2024 to $2.61 billion (Sh280.8 billion) by 2030.

“The launch responds to a critical gap identified among Kenya's ambitious consumers from students and creatives to entrepreneurs and athletes, who have lacked an energy drink that delivers both performance and global lifestyle appeal,” says Pepsi Kenya in the statement.

According to Euromonitor, energy drinks represent one of the best-performing soft drink categories in 2024 in Kenya, driven by busy lifestyles and demand for on-the-go energy solutions.

Despite this growth, consumers have faced limited options, with existing products either being expensive but not widely accessible or compromising on flavour, consistency, or global identity.

Sting Energy addresses these challenges by combining bold flavours, premium packaging, and Formula 1 credibility at an accessible price point.

"With Sting Energy, we are igniting a movement," said Pepsi Kenya Chief Executive Baker Muganda.

"Our vision is to give Kenyans an energy drink that fuels ambition, connects them to global passion like Formula 1, and empowers them to push their limits every day."

"At SBC Kenya, innovation is about creating new possibilities for our consumers," added John K'Otieno, Country Manager, SBC Kenya.

"Sting Energy is built for go-getters, students burning the midnight oil, athletes chasing excellence, and professionals pushing boundaries. Red Rush and Gold Rush deliver energy with edge, confidence, and global pride."

Currently present in over 30 global markets, Sting Energy aims to become Kenya's go-to premium energy drink for the next generation of achievers, delivering performance for work, play, study, and competition while offering culture, aspiration, and global excitement in every bottle.