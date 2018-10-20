The walking tractor was one of the highlights at the Chinese expo.

Tractors have remained a preserve of the wealthiest farmers around the country.

Besides their prohibitive cost, it made little economic sense for smallholder farmers, who form the bulk of the farming population in Kenya to purchase one. This could start changing in coming months with the invention of the walking tractors that are promising to do almost anything a small scale farmer needs from slashing, digging to planting and irrigation. A walking tractor was one of the key attractions at the just-concluded Chinese expo in Nairobi.

What it can do

The tractor that is being sold at Sh201,000 promises to revolutionise farming for smallholder farmers.

Besides ploughing, the tractor can be modified to do other farm duties such as slashing, planting and irrigation making it a handy tool for farmers who are embracing the use of technology. It can also be turned to operate as a generator and produce energy that can be used for lighting and other functions.

The cheapest comes with 16-horse power diesel engine that has consumption comparable to a motorbike. Other available ones have the 18-horsepower, which is slightly bigger but has more advantages while the biggest ones come with an engine of about 90-horse power. This will be a lot costlier but is far much more superior. The engine can also be used as a grinding mill. A farmer will also have to part with extra amounts to buy other accessories such as the ploughs. The firm says it is selling its disc ploughs at between Sh15,000 and Sh22,000. Slashers, planters and irrigation pipes among other accessories are also bought separately depending on the need.

But unlike the conventional tractors, the walking tractor needs a specialised skill to drive it though it is not too hard to learn. To start the walking tractor, one needs to crank it the same way engines of manual generators or motorbikes are started.

The walking tractor will also not offer the same comfort and strength like the other tractors, but it is a much better replacement to the oxen plough and those who use basic digging equipment such as the hoe to prepare their farms for planting.

The tractor is not too useful for rocky farms or those that are being dug for the first time. Also being a machine, it comes with other challenges such as breakdowns and environmental pollution given that most are diesel powered. Besides driving, a farmer will need to be acquainted with other basic maintenance skills to keep it in good shape. It is however easy to drive. Smallholder farmers with less than two acres of land stand to be the biggest beneficiaries of the invention.

Spare parts are now easily available in the country and it is easy to repair given its engine and functionality is not too different from a basic generator. Some of the tractors come with a toolbox and a training manual to help first time learners operate it. Its performance is however depended on how well the farmer uses and maintains it.

Camco, a firm that deals in agricultural, construction and Industrial machinery, was marketing the tractor at the China-Kenya Industrial Capacity Cooperation Expo held in Nairobi last week. There has been a lot of interest for the walking tractor in the country after a number of farmers started fabricating engines and turning them into walking tractors. One of the most successful local inventors of the walking tractor is a Mr Peter Kahiu, a farmer in Laikipia County, who took about 13 years to come up with one that is fully functional.

Kahiu attaches a single row planter on his walking tractor to sow seeds in a row throughout the fields. His planter can plant at least six acres a day. There are various other suppliers of the walkingtractor that are coming in the East African region to take advantage of the increasing adoption of technology among farmers.

Water purification machine

The other equipment on display was a water purification machine that would turn salty and dirty borehole water clean. For just Sh250,000, C who are the promoters of the machine said one could install the machine for both domestic and commercial purposes. The machine, which was live in action at the expo, occupies less space than an average table. It can pump water from as low as 3meters to the top before purification.

Irrigation equipment

Also on display was irrigation equipment from various suppliers and manufacturers. One of the star attractions was the JP series sprinkler irrigation machine by Zhengzhou Lyine Machine Limited, that is auto driven by a water turbine.

Latest hydroponic growing system

The firm also brought its latest hydroponic growing system that is being seen as the future of agriculture as well as a sprout machine used for seeds sprouting and growing. It uses a PVC tray for growing barley, wheat, beans and other vegetable seeds as well. The trays are suitable for hydroponic growing systems.

The sprout machine

The sprout machine is used for sprouting seeds and growing them automatically. Seeds like barley, wheat bean and sorghum can produce between 7 – 12 kilograms of final sprouts according to the firm. There were about 81 different exhibitors at the expo, which also brought together exhibitors in infrastructure, energy machinery and equipment.