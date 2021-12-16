× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Fact check: Ngugi wa Thiong'o not dead

FACT CHECK
By Standard Reporter | December 16th 2021

Author Ngugi wa Thiong'o (pictured) is alive and well, his son has said.

Mukoma wa Thiong'o took to Twitter to clarify the claims after fake news went around that the author, aged 83, was dead.

"Just got off the phone with pops, and he is doing well," he said.

Mukoma added that he and Ngugi shared a good laugh about his supposed demise.

KEEP READING

"But good to see so many people caring," he added.

Nobel Literature Prize

The 2021 Nobel Literature Prize was awarded to Tanzania-born Professor Abdulrazak Gurnah. The novelist grew up in Zanzibar and later moved to England as a refugee in 1968, where he began to ply his writing trade at 21 years old.

Gurnah became the second black African writer to win the Nobel Literature Prize.

Other African writers who have been awarded the prize include Wole Soyinka in 1986, Naguib Mahfouz in 1988, Nadine Gordimer in 1991, and J.M. Coetzee in 2003.

But this much-coveted honour has attracted the attention of many African literature scholars, while at the same time setting off a furious debate on the criteria for awarding the prize.

The Swedish Academy, which is responsible for choosing Nobel Laureates in Literature, seems to shun a certain ilk of writers (who appear critical of Western imperialism and undue white dominance).

That’s why some other great African writers like our very own Ngugi, and the late Chinua Achebe, despite being gifted and widely read, never won the award.

Gradually, it seems to have dawned on Africans that this may, after all, never happen. But why?

Ngugi, for instance, seeks to question the hegemonies of power.

His literary works criticise Eurocentrism and the effects of colonialism and neo-colonialism in Africa, exploring the destruction and diminishing of African cultures - their arts, religion, values and history.

His works point out that political, economic and cultural dominance cannot be exercised without the manipulation of minds.

All winners of the Nobel Prize for Literature have either been apologists of white imperialism, or just played safe regarding the matter.

With a well-thought-out approach, Africa can fashion her own premium literature prize and render the Nobel Prize for literature inconsequential to the continent.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

‘Matiang’i students’ must strive to change culture of corruption
Many well-meaning Kenyans have set out to confront the demons of graft which reign in our country, only to soon fade out through fatigue.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Raila Odinga takes vacation after heavy political week
Raila Odinga takes vacation after heavy political week

POLITICS

By Willis Oketch

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?
Did Kenya celebrate 57 or 58 years as a republic?

By Wellingtone Nyongesa | 2 days ago

Did Kenya celebrate 57 or 58 years as a republic?
Why Jamhuri Day was marked at Uhuru Gardens

By Jael Mboga | 4 days ago

Why Jamhuri Day was marked at Uhuru Gardens
Jamhuri Day: Trooping of the colours

By Jael Mboga | 4 days ago

Jamhuri Day: Trooping of the colours

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC