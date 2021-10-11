× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Utamaduni Day or Huduma Day?

FACT CHECK
By Jael Mboga | October 11th 2021

Last week, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i issued a statement announcing that today, October 11, would be a public holiday. This was occasioned by the fact that the holiday fell on a Sunday and so the holiday was pushed to Monday.

His statement sparked confusion on what public holiday Kenyans are marking.

Previously, Kenyans celebrated Moi Day on October 10. But in December 2019, the Cabinet approved the renaming of Moi Day to Huduma Day. This was in line with former President Daniel Arap Moi's desire that the day is commemorated as a day of service and volunteerism.

Under the proposals to amend the Public Holidays Act (Cap 109), Cabinet approved the renaming of Boxing Day which falls on December 26 to Utamaduni Day.

KEEP READING

 Kenyan athlete Hosea Mwok: Tributes flow for fallen star

 Who can you trust? Musalia Mudavadi says as 2022 vote hunt hots up

 Carl Tundo stretches lead in KNRC standings after victory in Nanyuki Rally

 Uhuru in New York to chair UN Security Council session on peace

Utamaduni Day was to be set aside to celebrate the country's rich cultural diversity and heritage.

However, a random search on Google will give varying results, including Utamaduni Day being marked on December 26.

Further, the Building Bridges Initiative had proposed changing Boxing Day, celebrated a day after Christmas, to be known as the National Culture Day.

Seeing as internationally recognised holidays cannot be renamed, Boxing Day still stands, while Utamaduni Day was settled for October 10.

The confusion is still rife seeing as the changes were made in December 2019. With the Covid-19 pandemic hitting the country in 2020, there weren't many gatherings to mark public holidays. However, last year, Kenyans marked December 26 as Utamaduni Day. 

Questioned on what is the name of the holiday Kenyans are marking today, October 11, the communications liaison from the Interior ministry said to be guided by CS Matiangí’s announcement that referred to October 10 as Utamaduni Day, adding that internationally recognised holidays cannot be renamed.

A gazette notice issued on December 11, 2020, stated that Moi Day shall now be referred to as Utamaduni day.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Student leaders from universities in Kenya launch 60 day mental awareness campaign

Raila Odinga on a vote hunt mission within Nakuru accompanies by various leaders and businessmen

Censure motion against CS Matiang'i by MP Mohammed Ali condemned by a section of MPs

Adoption of local innovations, the answer to Kenya’s unemployment
As much as the conditions are difficult for the young technopreneurs, some do make it through determination, struggle, and setbacks.
How IEBC missed target in first week of voter registration
This represents about 13.5 per cent of the total target, which according to the IEBC, were occasioned by a list of challenges relative to every region

MOST READ

Charles Njonjo's death reports and why Twitter is a haven for fake news
Charles Njonjo's death reports and why Twitter is a haven for fake news

EXPLAINERS

By Jael Mboga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Charles Njonjo's death reports and why Twitter is a haven for fake news

By Jael Mboga | 1 day ago

Charles Njonjo's death reports and why Twitter is a haven for fake news
How secret offshore companies work

By Brian Okoth | 6 days ago

How secret offshore companies work
How Joyciline Jepkosgei beat champions in London Marathon

By Winfrey Owino | 8 days ago

How Joyciline Jepkosgei beat champions in London Marathon
Fact check: Is breastfeeding a form of birth control?

By Vivianne Wandera | 9 days ago

Fact check: Is breastfeeding a form of birth control?

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC