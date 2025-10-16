Explainer: What's a State funeral, and who qualifies?

Kenya Defence Force soldiers pay their last respects to former President Mwai Kibaki as his body is lowered to the grave. [PSCU]

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga now joins a list of national leaders who will be accorded a state funeral in Kenya.

Odinga died in India on Wednesday, October 15, while undergoing treatment.

So, what exactly is a state funeral, and who qualifies for this national honor?

A state funeral is a public ceremony held to honor a Head of State or a person of national significance. It allows the country to collectively reflect on and celebrate the life of the deceased.

In Kenya, as in many other countries, State Funerals typically include a public viewing period and a formal military procession.

President William Ruto yesterday declared seven days of national mourning, during which the national flag will fly at half-mast across Kenya and at all diplomatic missions abroad.

During this mourning period, the body of the deceased is usually placed in public, most often at Parliament Buildings, to allow citizens to pay their final respects. This is referred to as ‘Lying-in-State.’

A state funeral may also include religious services conducted according to the deceased’s faith, traditions, and culture. The family typically works with the government to determine the burial site and date.

In Kenya, a State funeral is reserved for sitting or retired Heads of State and Chiefs of Defense Forces (CDF).

For any other person to be honoured, the Defense Council must authorise it, which is the case with Odinga.

Kenya has held several state funerals, including for founding President Jomo Kenyatta in August 1978, and former Presidents Daniel Arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki.

Others accorded similar honors include former Vice President Michael Kijana Wamalwa, former Chief of Defense Forces General Francis Ogolla last year, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Wangari Maathai, former First Lady Lucy Kibaki, and Mukami Kimathi, widow of Mau Mau freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi.

In August 2025, Kenya held its first state funeral for a woman, Mama Phoebe Asiyo. The same honor was also extended to world marathon record-holder Kelvin Kiptum.

According to the national funeral committee, Raila Odinga will be laid to rest within 72 hours of his passing, in line with his wishes.

His body will lie in State at Kasarani Stadium for public viewing from 12pm to 5pm, before being taken to Lee Funeral Home overnight.

A state funeral service will be held at Nyayo National Stadium on Friday, October 17, from 8am.

His body will then be moved to his Karen home for an overnight vigil before being flown to Kisumu on Saturday, for public viewing at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo from 9am to 3pm.

The procession will then proceed to Bondo, Siaya County, for the final funeral service and burial rites on Sunday, October 19.