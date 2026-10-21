Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Rome hospital taps culture to help heal cancer patients

By AFP | Oct. 21, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The picture taken on October 6 , 2026 shows a view of the waiting room inside at the Tiberina Island Gemelli Hospital, poses inside the Radiotherapy Department, in Rome on October 6, 2026. [AFP]

With art-filled treatment areas, museum tours and even ancient temple ruins on its grounds, a Rome hospital is hoping culture therapy will boost its cancer patients' "desire for life".

The small hospital on Tiberina Island, wedged between the city's Jewish Ghetto and its Trastevere neighbourhood, houses a state-of-the-art cancer treatment centre.

"When a cancer patient receives the diagnosis of their illness, it's a genuine existential earthquake," Vincenzo Valentini, the 73-year-old head of the hospital's oncology centre and coordinator of the project, told AFP.

Offering art to patients during their treatment is a way of trying to rebuild a "desire for life", said Valentini.

"Because art expresses life and so it means bringing life into places where people are afraid of losing it," he said.

Incorporating art into medical care "is not about sugarcoating care but is profoundly therapeutic".

Andrea Viani, 55, has undergone five rounds of radiotherapy at the hospital for a lung tumour diagnosed in May 2024.

"The beauty element helped me a lot because it helped my body relax, and a relaxed body repairs itself," Viani told AFP.

The Tiberina Island Gemelli hospital is part of the larger Gemelli Polyclinic near the Vatican where Pope Leo XIV underwent surgery for a cancerous tumour in his lung last week.

The island hospital is better known for its maternity ward.

Viani called it "a small, human-scale hospital" where "half of Rome's children" are born, he said.

- 'Resilience mechanisms' -

In the radiotherapy unit, a genuine 3rd-century BC shrine dedicated to Iuppiter Iurarius, or Jupiter the Guarantor of Oaths, can be seen through big picture windows.

Next to the benches where patients wait -- about 70 patients pass through the department every day -- shelves are filled with books about culture and there are works on the walls by a contemporary Neapolitan artist.

The art immersion -- a project launched in 2013 -- is not limited to the reception area.

Before entering the radiotherapy room, patients can use an interactive display to choose the music and images that will accompany their session -- usually lasting around 10 minutes.

While lying on the linear accelerator -- the imposing machine used to destroy cancer cells with an electron beam -- they can look at spectacular views of the Baths of Caracalla or the Colosseum on eight high-resolution screens arranged on the ceiling and walls.

By asking the patients to choose the images, "we try to activate their resilience mechanisms", said Francesco Micciche, 51, the head of the radiation oncology unit.

Outside the hospital, guided tours of emblematic monuments of the Eternal City are also offered to patients being treated for cancer and to their loved ones, such as the Colosseum or the Palazzo Colonna, a sumptuous aristocratic palace in the centre.

"A positive patient who knows how to be resilient -- that is, who can see the good even in a journey like oncology -- has a greater chance of recovery than others," Valentini said.

He hopes that in the long run it will be possible in Italy to "prescribe art as an instrument of healing" on a large scale, on the "social prescription" model in Britain to connect patients with non-medical services to help their care.

Patient Maddalena Palmieri, 42, vouched for the guided tours offered by the hospital.

"Days like these are really good for the mind. They let you get away, feel good and give yourself time," she said as she left her tour of the Palazzo Colonna.

Her cancer, she said, "made us realise that time is truly limited and that we must therefore make it precious".

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Cancer Treatment Art Therapy Culture Therapy Rome Hospital
.

Latest Stories

Inside Ndetei's explosive testimony against Rose Mbithe, children
Inside Ndetei's explosive testimony against Rose Mbithe, children
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
2 hrs ago
Gachagua, Sifuna eye joint presidential strategy against Ruto
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
2 hrs ago
Mosiria sacked as City Hall power struggle intensifies
Politics
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gachagua, Sifuna eye joint presidential strategy against Ruto
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
Gachagua, Sifuna eye joint presidential strategy against Ruto
Kenya's rising debt burden threatens public services, Amnesty report finds
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Kenya's rising debt burden threatens public services, Amnesty report finds
Inside Treasury's calculation on Ruto's stamp duty waiver
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Inside Treasury's calculation on Ruto's stamp duty waiver
Mosiria sacked as City Hall power struggle intensifies
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 2 hrs ago
Mosiria sacked as City Hall power struggle intensifies
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved