×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Spanish unemployment creeps up as services lose steam

By AFP | Oct. 24, 2025
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks at the European Council meeting in Brussels on October 23, 2025. [AFP]

Spanish unemployment crept up in the third quarter as the dynamic economy's service sector shed seasonally dependent jobs, official data showed on Friday.

The jobless rate in one of the world's fastest-growing developed economies was 10.45 percent from July to September, up from 10.29 percent in the preceding quarter, the National Statistics Institute announced.

Services, which include many short-term jobs in the important tourism and hospitality industries that end after the summer holiday season, accounted for most of the increase in unemployment, alongside agriculture.

The change produced a clear gender disparity, with unemployment among men falling to 8.97 percent but climbing to 12.11 percent for women.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

But the number of people in work rose by 118,400 to reach a total of 22,387,100, which Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hailed on X as Spain "again showing its strength".

The European Union's fourth-largest economy has been outperforming its peers, recording 3.5 percent growth in 2024 compared with a one-percent EU average.

This year the jobless rate has reached its lowest levels since the 2008 global financial crisis but remains the highest in the 27-nation bloc.

The leftist government has targeted bringing it down to around eight percent by the end of its term in 2027, which it says corresponds to full employment.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Spanish Unemployment Spain PM Pedro Sanchez European Union
.

Latest Stories

Why lecturers are demanding Sh7.9 billion
Why lecturers are demanding Sh7.9 billion
Education
By Erastus Mulwa
1 hr ago
Why cyber law is a tool to silence Gen Z's bold online activism
National
By Josphat Thiong’o
1 hr ago
Release my son: Father pleads for activist Bob Njagi held in Uganda
National
By Okumu Modachi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Raila Odinga's last 72 hours
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Raila Odinga's last 72 hours
Why Parliament must craft law to end disputes on engagement of citizens
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Why Parliament must craft law to end disputes on engagement of citizens
Release my son: Father pleads for activist Bob Njagi held in Uganda
By Okumu Modachi 1 hr ago
Release my son: Father pleads for activist Bob Njagi held in Uganda
How William Ruto is facing the same storm that haunted Uhuru's reign
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
How William Ruto is facing the same storm that haunted Uhuru's reign
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved