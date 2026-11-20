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President and Turkish Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change Murat Kurum, COP31 Negotiations President Chris Bowen and UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell during COP31 in Antalya, Turkiye, on November 19, 2026. [AFP]

For James Katana, a fisherman in Takaungu, Kilifi County, the Indian Ocean is what he has depended on for years to earn a living and feed his family. But lately, things have changed a great deal, and making a decent catch is becoming increasingly difficult as changes in the ocean begin to take a toll on his livelihood.

Having witnessed these changes in the ocean over the years, Katana is increasingly worried about what the future holds.

“I have been around for some time. There were days, a few years ago, when I would catch even 50 or 60 kilogrammes of fish in a single day. But not anymore. These days, getting even 3 kilogrammes is no easy task. You have to venture much further out into the ocean to find fish,” Katana tells The Standard on phone.

“Sometimes you even think of quitting, but what else would you do?” Katana asks.

Katana’s experience is part of a much bigger story that is giving fishermen sleepless nights, a crisis unfolding right before their eyes along Kenya’s Indian Ocean coastline.

From Kilifi to Kwale, Mombasa, Lamu and Tana River, Kenya’s coastal communities have traditionally depended on the ocean for food, employment, trade and income.

However, the ecosystems that sustain these livelihoods are coming under increasing pressure from warming seas, coral bleaching, rising sea levels, coastal erosion, pollution and unsustainable fishing practices. Together, these threats are taking a devastating toll on fishing communities, pushing already vulnerable families deeper into hardship.

But what Katana may not know is that thousands of kilometres away, in Antalya, Türkiye, diplomats and world leaders are discussing climate commitments and financing decisions that could have far-reaching consequences for him and other fishermen along Kenya's coastline.

Kilifi’s own climate planning document, the County Climate Change Action Plan 2023–2027, identifies several climate-related threats to fisheries, including warming inshore waters, coral bleaching, changes in seagrass growth and ocean upwelling that can reduce fish productivity.

Kenya's Principal Secretary in the State Department for Irrigation, Ephantus Kimotho, who is attending COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, has acknowledged the challenges facing the country's fishing communities, despite fisheries falling outside his direct docket.

Speaking during a side event at the Angola Pavilion, Kimotho said the difficulties facing fishermen were not limited to the Indian Ocean coast but extended to inland fishing communities, including those around Lake Victoria.

“We know things are not okay for our fishermen. And it is not just along the Indian Ocean; it is also happening in our lakes, including Lake Victoria. We have to act now and save the livelihoods of our people,” he said, while at the same time rooting for stronger international partnerships and increased climate financing.

For many of Kenya’s coastal communities, abandoning fishing is not an option, as their economic survival depends on these very ecosystems, which are increasingly threatened by climate change.

Among the hot topics that have been canvassed at COP31 is the deterioration of coral reefs.

Kenya's coral reefs are among the country's most important marine ecosystems, supporting fisheries, tourism and coastal protection.

But increasingly intense marine heatwaves are putting them under extraordinary pressure.

A 2025 scientific study by marine scientist Anderson B. Mayfield, published in the peer-reviewed journal Environments, examined 22 sites along approximately 600 kilometres of Kenya's coastline, documenting the 2024 mass coral bleaching event.

The study found that, on average, more than 75 per cent of reef-building corals surveyed had bleached. Healthy coral cover averaged just 7–8 per cent, compared with more than 30 per cent at sites in the same areas during the late 1990s.

Coral reefs, mangroves and seagrass beds perform an essential function in sustaining marine life. They provide breeding and nursery habitats for fish, support biodiversity and protect coastlines against waves and storms.

For small-scale fishermen, this can mean travelling further in search of fish, spending more on fishing operations and facing greater uncertainty over daily earnings.

A 2024 study published in Marine Policy, examining 42 fishing families in Kilifi, found that coastal households harvesting reef fisheries were experiencing seafood insecurity, with climate change and overfishing among the pressures undermining their food security.

Coral bleaching occurs when unusually warm water stresses corals, causing them to expel the microscopic algae that provide much of their colour and energy.

It may come as a relief to Kenya’s coastal communities that Kenya has been included among 22 developing countries that will receive more than US$30 million in new investments and donor contributions to support coral reef protection.

The Global Fund for Coral Reefs made the announcement on November 17, and the fund will include more than US$10 million in newly approved investments, alongside additional commitments from governments and partners.

The United Kingdom announced an additional £11.8 million through its Blue Planet Fund, while Ireland joined the coalition as a state partner.

The fund says its ambition is to support at least 400 reef-positive business and finance solutions by 2030, improve the management of three million hectares of climate-resilient coral reefs and strengthen the resilience of 20 million people.

UN Environment Programme Executive Director Inger Andersen described the urgency of the situation: “We are racing against time to protect coral reefs from climate change, pollution and other pressures.”

Naomi Chemwetich, of the Kenya Indigenous Youth Network, who is attending COP31, says accountability must be at the centre of climate financing, particularly in ensuring that funding delivers tangible benefits to affected communities.

“This is welcome and definitely the way to go, but the question we are asking as civil society is just how much of this financing will translate into tangible improvements on the ground for ordinary fishermen? That remains the biggest question,” Chemwetich said.

Several African countries, including Kenya, Seychelles and Madagascar, have incorporated ocean conservation and restoration targets into their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), outlining commitments to protect marine ecosystems and strengthen their resilience to climate change.

“For Madagascar, we have a particular focus on mangrove and seagrass restoration, as well as marine spatial planning. All these efforts combined will encourage our government and other stakeholders to commit more funding towards supporting the fisheries sector,” said Paubert Mahatante, a marine scientist and former Madagascar Fisheries minister.

At COP31, the contentious subject of loss and damage finance remains one of the biggest unresolved questions, particularly for vulnerable African countries such as Kenya, which are already experiencing the devastating effects of climate change.

After years of pressure from developing nations, wealthy countries agreed at COP27 in Egypt in 2022 to establish the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage, which was operationalised at COP28 in Dubai a year later.

According to figures from the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage, as of July 31, 2026, only $485.77 million of the $822.71 million pledged by contributors had been received. The funding gap is further illustrated by the fund's first funding round, in which developing countries submitted requests totalling $1.9 billion against an available allocation of just $342 million.

“You cannot have serious climate action without climate finance. The rich polluters must pay. COP31 has been completely deaf to the realities of what is happening in the world. It does not seem to be delivering anything for the ordinary, vulnerable people of the world,” says Amitabh Behar, Executive Director of Oxfam International.

Against the backdrop of massive cuts in climate financing, GreenFaith Global Programme Director Meryne Warah says countries such as Kenya must rethink their approach and develop strategies that respond to their own priorities.

“Countries like Kenya are clearly now on their own. They have no option but to start thinking about their own priorities and developing plans that respond to the needs of their own people,” Warah says.

The World Bank projects that, by 2050, climate change could reduce countries' GDP by between 1 and 20 per cent, with lower-income and hotter economies expected to suffer the greatest losses.

“It is the role of every individual government to ensure that communities benefit from the money they are negotiating at COP31. If that does not happen, then it will be the failure of those governments,” asserts Mahatante.

An assessment by the International Energy Agency puts the rate of sea-level rise along Kenya's coastline at approximately 3.44 centimetres per decade between 1993 and 2025.

The assessment projects that sea levels could rise by 21 centimetres by mid-century under a below-2°C warming scenario, compared with 1995–2014 levels.

Under a scenario of warming above 3°C, the rise could reach 75 centimetres by the end of the century.

For Kenya’s coastal communities, the economic consequences could be significant for a region whose tourism, fishing and maritime activities depend heavily on healthy coastal ecosystems.

A 2024 study commissioned by Germany's development agency GIZ, with technical contributions from the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI), found that mangrove conservation and restoration in Kwale could generate at least US$3.17 in socioeconomic benefits for every dollar invested.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics' 2026 Economic Survey, the quantity of fish landed in the country increased to 189,200 tonnes in 2025, valued at approximately Sh54.9 billion.

Marine fish landings increased by 31.2 per cent to 63,800 tonnes during the same period.

However, the KNBS attributes much of that increase to a substantial rise in marine industrial fishing output, and it may not be interpreted as evidence that small-scale fishermen such as Katana are experiencing improved fortunes.

There is a growing risk that the benefits of ocean-based economic development could be concentrated among larger commercial players while small-scale fishing communities continue to shoulder the costs of environmental degradation.

On November 17, the Turkish COP31 Presidency placed oceans and marine conservation at the centre of its climate agenda, unveiling the Antalya Ocean and Seas Compact.

The initiative seeks to strengthen international partnerships, improve access to ocean-related climate finance and encourage countries to integrate ocean priorities into their national climate plans.

Another initiative, the Regional and International Cooperation for Ocean and Seas Initiative, seeks to strengthen cooperation on marine science, ocean data, early-warning systems and ecosystem restoration.

COP31 President Murat Kurum said the ocean regulates the climate, supports livelihoods and sustains communities worldwide, but is increasingly threatened by warming, acidification, rising sea levels and pollution.

The UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the Ocean, Peter Thomson, also emphasized the connection between ocean protection and the wider climate challenge, saying:

“Just as no serious consideration of climate change is complete without the ocean, none is complete without recognizing the central importance of transitioning away from burning fossil fuels.”

Most experts warn that without meaningful reductions in global emissions, marine heatwaves and the stresses they place on ocean ecosystems will continue to threaten the very interventions being announced at climate conferences.

For Katana and thousands of other Kenyans who depend on the Indian Ocean, that future cannot wait for another climate conference.