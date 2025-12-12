Isiolo banks on Eco-Champions to empower communities on conservation

Dida Fayo of ASREP Africa when he engaged Waso Echo champions on December 10, 2025. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

“Twenty years ago, the land was lush, with abundant grass for our livestock and trees to provide shade. Today, the trees and grass are gone. The land is parched, and we are struggling to find pasture for our cattle,” these are the words of Sabina Namoe as she recalls Shaba Game Reserve’s transformation journey.

Namoe, a former herder from the Daaba area with the Nakuprat Community Conservation ecosystem, attributes the depletion of indigenous trees, shrubs, and grasses to overgrazing, compounded by the negative effects of climate change.

Now a member of the newly launched Waso Eco-Champions, she remains hopeful that planting and effectively nurturing trees could bring about positive change.

The Eco-Champions movement, which was launched on December 10, 2025, aims to rejuvenate the environment and empower local communities.

“If we plant trees and take care of them, we believe the land can recover," she says optimistically.

Climate change is no longer a distant threat; it is a present reality.

In Isiolo County, located in Kenya’s arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs), the evidence of its impacts is undeniable. It has seen irregular rainfall patterns, with Isiolo town itself receiving sporadic afternoon showers.

A few kilometres outside the town, where rain is most needed for pasture growth, the land remains dry, leaving many pastoralists, who rely on grazing land for their livestock, in a precarious situation.

Game reserves like Buffalo Springs and Shaba, which once teemed with grass and wildlife, are now dry with the lack of rain, especially during the expected rainy season, preventing the germination of new grass, exacerbating the environmental crisis.

The situation is far more complex than simply planting trees. Community members have pointed out a critical gap in policy, a blind spot that overlooks dryland forestry, which is crucial for building climate resilience in ASAL areas.

While grasslands and wildlife are often the focus of conservation efforts, dryland forestry, particularly the ‘acacia economy’ is under-prioritised.

This neglect exacerbates the challenges faced by local communities, who rely on acacia trees for a variety of purposes, including fuelwood and building materials.

Namoe said large acacia trees, once used by herders as landmarks, have disappeared. These trees were essential for guiding herders and locating lost livestock in the vast wilderness.

“Without those trees, it's harder to navigate the land and find our animals,” she laments.

Simon Ekeno, a local youth leader who oversees a tree seedling nursery, agrees. His group is determined to increase tree cover in the region as a way to combat environmental degradation and provide an alternative income source for the community.

"We want to make a real difference," said Simon, adding, "If we plant more trees, we can restore the ecosystem and create livelihoods for our people."

Isiolo’s Forest Service Regional Conservator, Simon Gioche, emphasised the importance of community engagement in environmental conservation.

“We are training local communities to take better care of the environment, not only for ecological restoration but also for alternative livelihoods. Embracing renewable energy sources and sustainable practices is key to conserving the remaining acacia trees,” he said.

The heat from the sun, which has intensified in recent years, is another major concern.

Veronica Areng, a member of the Nakuprat Community Conservancy, and some of the rangers in the area noted that the extreme temperatures have disrupted traditional patterns of living.

Wildlife, including baboons and elephants, have increasingly ventured into local homesteads in search of food and water.

The once predictable behaviour of these animals is becoming erratic due to the scarcity of resources in their natural habitats.

In response to these challenges, the ASREP Africa initiative, an organisation focused on building climate resilience in ASALs, has been working with local communities to address the impacts of climate change.

ASREP launched the first Ward-level chapter of the Waso Eco-Champions in Ngaremara Ward, Isiolo County, spearheaded by indigenous women and youth, who are on the frontlines of the climate crisis.

Through participatory climate awareness forums, community members have voiced their concerns, highlighting issues such as dwindling pastoral wealth, rising inter-communal tensions, escalating human-wildlife conflicts, and a sense of hopelessness about the future.

“We are losing hope for a fair and secure future,” one community member shared, reflecting the growing desperation.

The Waso Eco-Champs project aims to plant 200,000 trees over the next 12 months, with a focus on empowering 2,000 women and youth across Isiolo County.

The project also seeks to rejuvenate critical wildlife habitats and ecosystems. Already, 2,000 indigenous tree species have been planted across the conservancy site and local schools, and the planting sites are geo-mapped for joint monitoring by local stakeholders, including the Kenya Forest Service and ASREP.

Dida Fayo, an ASREP official, stressed that local leadership is crucial for climate action.

"Indigenous voices must be heard in the climate conversation," he said, adding, "The resilience journey of Isiolo will not only benefit the region but also contribute to the global dialogue on climate justice."

The hope is that by empowering communities, especially women and youth, Isiolo County can rebuild its ecosystems, strengthen its climate resilience, and create a more sustainable future for generations to come.