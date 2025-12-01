Water agency warns against encroachment of Lamu wetlands and sand dunes

Illegal sand harvesting within the water catchment areas . [File, Standard]

Water Resource Authority (WRA) has warned those who have encroached gazetted wetlands and sand dunes in Lamu County that they will be prosecuted.

WRA Board members toured the gazetted Lamu sand dunes along the Lamu coastline, which are by law protected as water catchment areas.

WRA chairman, Mr Donald Murgor, stated that the WRA is aware of the surge in illegal encroachments, including the erection of semi-permanent structures, fencing, and land clearing, and is keen to ensure that enforcement is carried out to curb the illegal encroachments.

He said that WRA will also be conducting a sensitisation drive to inform the public about the need to protect the water catchment area, which he added is likely to be grabbed by a few well-connected individuals.

“WRA will soon be doing a tree planting drive as well within the sand dune area to plant indigenous trees to ensure that Lamu does not lose its primary fresh water aquifer,” he said.

He stated that no one should continue occupying gazetted land under the pretext of having a title deed and should seek compensation for that title, as the land should be conserved.

These dunes are critical for recharging underground aquifers, which serve as the primary source of fresh water for the residents of Lamu Island and the surrounding mainland.

Murgor further revealed that WRA is working with a multi-agency team that includes the county government, Lamu Water Resource Users Authority and the public administration to ensure that the Lamu sand dunes are well protected.

Sentiments were echoed by WRA CEO, Mr Mohammed Shurie, who called on those in receipt of legal title deeds for the Lamu Shela Sand Dunes area to surrender them and seek compensation in a bid to preserve Lamu’s fresh water source.

“The government is ready to compensate those who reach out to them following the gazettement of the Lamu sand dunes areas done in 2021,” Shurie said.

“11,000 square kilometres of the Lamu Sand Dune area will be fenced in a bid to prevent encroachment and land grabbing by anyone,” he added.

The WRA CEO further called on the public, particularly Lamu residents, to report any incidents of encroachment or illegal activity within the gazetted areas.

He stated that the government will continue to be vigilant against encroachment of the two gazetted wetland areas in Lamu.

The Authority has also pledged to enhance surveillance and patrols in collaboration with the National Police Service and the County Government of Lamu to prevent further encroachment.

Lamu Tourism Association member and Shela youth representative Jamil Mohammed lauded the national government for ensuring the Lamu sand dunes are protected.

He further reported that the destruction of the dunes has accelerated in recent months, leading to increased salinity in nearby wells and a noticeable decline in water levels.

“The sand dunes are our lifeline. When you destroy them for a temporary plot of land, you are destroying the future water supply for thousands of people,” Save Lamu Secretary General Mohammed Athmmand said.