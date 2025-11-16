Africa calls for $900b in urgent climate adaptation funding

A hundred activists gather in front of Dom Cathedral and hold lanterns to protest against German climate policy not addressing the climate crisis in Cologne, Germany, on November 14, 2025, amid the COP30 climate summit in Brazil. [AFP]

Th​e Amazon rainforest sets the stage for the 30th U‌N Climate Change Conference (COP30) as climate talks op‌e‍n this week in Belem,­ Brazil.

The city, which stand‌s at the edge of the Amazon and at the center of‍ the climate debate, marks the first COP hoste​d at the world’s largest r​ainforest.

But behind the symbolism lie urgent African dem‍a​nds, unresolved promises and growing f‍rustration over clim​ate fi​nance a‌nd equity.

The‍ African Group of Negotiators (AGN) arrives with clear, long-standing dema‍nds. Their p‍ositio​n is def‍ined by historical under​fund​ing and escalating‌ climate impacts.

Dr Richard Muyungi, chair of the African Group of Negotiators (AGN), outlined the group’s priorities in a recent briefing, revealing the continent’s strategy.

Financing remains the primary battleground. The $100 billion annual pledge from developed nations, made a decade ago, is now widely regarded as insufficient.

Africa is calling for a new scale. The ask: at least $1.3 trillion by 2035, of which over $900 billion should go directly to the continent. This figure is not arbitrary, it reflects Africa’s vulnerability, high population growth and development challenges.

“Our question is… at least $900 billion of the $1.3 trillion must be directed to developing countries, especially Africa,” Muyungi said.

Africa contributes less than 4 per cent of global emissions but faces disproportionate climate impacts. Adaptation needs are urgent: a UN Environment Programme report estimates developing-country adaptation financing at $387 billion annually. The AGN argues that a major portion of this funding must flow to Africa. Crucially, Africa refuses debt-creating instruments.

Yet current funding falls far short. In 2022, developed countries provided just $21 billion in adaptation finance. Without a significant scale-up, African budgets will bear the burden, and debt levels will rise.

This conference has been formally dubbed the “Adaptation COP” by the Brazilian presidency. Muyungi outlined a non-negotiable position: Africa will not accept more debt or vague roadmaps. The success of this “Adaptation COP” will be measured by the funds committed and the speed at which they reach the ground.

Adaptation is Africa’s immediate priority. The continent faces devastating climate impacts despite its low global emissions.

“We don’t want to see less than half of those funds coming to Africa,” Muyungi declared. This demand reflects acute vulnerability: up to 280 million people in Africa are already food insecure. Projections from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) show that rain-fed agricultural yields could drop by 50 per cent in some regions.

Muyungi highlighted the need to “granulate” funding, breaking billions into tangible projects such as seawalls for coastal cities, drought-resistant crops for farmers, and early-warning systems for vulnerable communities. The AGN insists on direct access to these funds, as complex global accreditation processes often cause delays that stall critical projects.

Clean cooking is a flagship issue. Over 900 million Africans rely on polluting fuels like firewood or charcoal, linked to roughly 500,000 premature deaths annually in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to the WHO.

“We are not aiming at a single technology. What we need is a specific programme dedicated to clean cooking,” Muyungi said. Solutions must be context-specific.

The AGN demands a dedicated Clean Cooking Facility with new funding. This is not just a climate issue, it is a public health, gender, and development imperative. Women and girls bear the brunt of fuel collection, losing time and facing safety risks. Fossil fuels and carbon markets present further challenges. Brazil hosts COP30 while Petrobras plans new offshore exploration, highlighting a clash between domestic energy policy and global phase-out pressure.

The Congo Basin, a critical carbon sink, faces corruption risks in carbon offset markets. Muyungi warned against external partnerships that leave Africa behind or turn it into a “green colony.”

Even before talks begin, Belém faces accommodation shortages and soaring costs, straining delegations from developing nations and threatening equitable participation. Climate finance must avoid loans that deepen debt distress. Africa demands action, not symbolic pledges. Muyungi stated: “Africa is ready to engage. But engagement must come with action.”

Belém is a test of whether the world will deliver a financed, actionable plan for the continent most affected by a crisis it did not create.