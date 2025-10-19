Kenya to host conference linking climate change and health

NEMA acting Director of Environmental Services Dr Charles Lange. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Kenya is set to host the first-ever Pan-African Conference on Environment, Climate Change and Health from October 21 to 24, 2025, in Nairobi.

The meeting, convened by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and the Ministry of Health, will bring together more than 600 delegates, policymakers, and scientists from across Africa and beyond.

Dr Charles Lange, Acting Director of Environmental Services at NEMA and conference co-chair, said the forum will provide a platform to share innovations and shape policies that link environmental protection with public health.

“This is a unique moment for Africa. The intersection of environment, climate change, and health affects nearly every sector of our economies and communities,” Dr Lange said during a media briefing.

The conference, themed Harnessing Science, Policy and Partnerships for Environmental Sustainability and Climate and Health Resilience, will emphasize the link between research and policymaking.

It is jointly organized by the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, the Ministry of Health, KEMRI, Africa Research and Impact Network (ARIN), and the Climate and Health Africa Network for Networking and Engagement (CHANCE).

According to Lolem Lokolilebosko from the Ministry of Health, the event will also feature the launch of the Kenya Climate Change and Health Strategy (2024–2029), which integrates health priorities into all sectors.

“Climate change threatens our health systems and our goal of achieving universal health coverage. This partnership ensures we act with prevention and preparedness,” he said.

The conference will attract participants from Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas, with over 60 speakers and 14 exhibitors.

Global partners such as the Wellcome Trust, IDRC, and APHRC will support the event.

Youth and community engagement will be central in the conversation.

The final day will take delegates to local communities to see grassroots innovations in climate and health,” she noted.

The gathering will also adopt the Nairobi Living Declaration, a framework for African collaboration on climate and health resilience, which will feed into COP30 discussions in Brazil next year.

Officials said KEMRI will present new research on air pollution and environmental health and unveil plans for an expanded Environmental Health and Climate Hub.

Organizers are calling on researchers, policymakers, and the public to register and participate.

“Kenya is setting the pace for Africa. Health, environment, and energy are interconnected — and our response must be equally united,” said Muthoni.