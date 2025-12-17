Networking into a shared digital business, minting cash through linkages

A Kenyan digital startup is turning alumni connections into a structured business model, positioning school identity as both a social anchor and a source of income for young people navigating a tough job market.

Patachuo is an alumni-focused digital platform founded by two young graduates that allows former students to reconnect based on the institutions they attended, while also embedding a referral-based income system that rewards users for growing the network.

The platform brings structure to a space that has long been fragmented across informal WhatsApp groups and scattered social media pages.

The idea emerged after the founders, Felix Nyabuto and Sydney Rukwaro, finished their university education and experienced how quickly connections fade away once formal schooling ends.

Classmates disperse across counties and countries, phone numbers change, usernames evolve, and relationships slowly disappear. Even with access to mainstream social media, finding former schoolmates years later is often difficult without a shared reference point.

But Rukwaro says the Patachuo idea was to remove exclusivity and fragmentation that lock people out of networks. “There is no gatekeeping in this platform. If you went to a school, you belong. Whether it’s primary, high school or university, alumni should meet in one open space,” he said.

Patachuo anchors identity around schools rather than personal profiles. Users register under the primary school, high school or tertiary institution they attended and include their year of completion, creating a searchable, verified alumni database.

This approach allows users to reconnect not only with classmates but also with alumni across different generations from the same institution.

Once registered, users can opt into an affiliate programme that allows them to refer other alumni using their phone numbers.

For every successful signup completed through a referral, the affiliate earns Sh50. Earnings are processed automatically, creating a small but consistent income stream for users who actively onboard others.

“Affiliates are able to withdraw their accumulated earnings every week on Friday and one can refer as many alumni as they can,” Nyabuto said.

According to Nyabuto, the referral model was designed to align platform growth with user benefit.

Different generations

“We didn’t want growth to only favour the company. If someone helps build the platform, they should earn from it,” he said.

So far, the platform has recorded over 12,000 registrations, mostly from Kenyans across different generations, with a growing number from the diaspora.

This growth they said, has largely been organic, driven by peer-to-peer referrals rather than paid advertising.

The founders project that registrations will grow to at least 100,000 users within the next two years as awareness spreads and more schools fully consolidate their alumni onto a single platform.

Beyond that, they view the potential market as significantly larger, noting that the majority of the global population has attended some form of formal schooling.

But unlike traditional social platforms that prioritise content virality and influencer economics, Patachuo is positioning itself as infrastructure rather than entertainment.

Its value lies in aggregation, verification and structure.

Rakwaro notes that the platform was designed with sustainability and income in mind from day one. “Patachuo is a business first. The registration fee and affiliate model allow us to grow while creating income for users, not just engagement,” said Rukwaro.

Alumni interactions are organised across several layers: global alumni interactions, school-specific spaces, class-year groups and one-on-one messaging.

This structure mirrors how relationships function in real life, narrowing conversations to relevant circles rather than forcing everyone into the same digital space.

It also allows alumni to engage selectively, whether they are reconnecting socially, seeking professional guidance or offering mentorship.

The platform has also become a practical tool for families and students making education decisions. Parents considering schools or universities use the platform to engage alumni directly, while students reach out to recent graduates for firsthand insights into institutions, courses and career pathways.

Cross-border interactions are increasingly common, particularly among Kenyans seeking information about studying or working abroad.

From a business standpoint, each registration generates immediate revenue, while referral payouts are factored into the pricing model. This creates a self-sustaining loop where marketing costs are absorbed through user-driven growth rather than external advertising spend.

The founders believe this model is particularly relevant in Kenya’s current economic context, where youth unemployment remains high and formal job creation continues to lag behind the number of graduates entering the market each year.

According to official statistics, youth unemployment remains significantly higher than the national average, placing pressure on young people to find alternative income streams.

A decentralised approach

By integrating micro-earnings into a social platform, Patachuo offers what the founders describe as perceived income modest but accessible earnings that allow users to monetise their networks without upfront capital.

Built entirely by Gen Z founders, the platform reflects the realities of a generation that expects flexibility, side incomes and digital-first solutions. With both founders in their mid-20s, the product design prioritises ease of use, mobile friendliness and low barriers to entry.

Rukwaro says the platform reflects how young founders think about work and opportunity. “We are Gen Z. We don’t wait for jobs. We build systems that pay us and others at the same time,” he noted

Development of the platform began in early 2023, with more than a year spent designing, testing and refining the product based on user feedback.

“The current version differs significantly from the initial prototype, reflecting iterative updates informed by how alumni actually use the platform,” said Nyabuto.

Public schools are widely indexed on the platform, while private institutions continue to be added. “Users can temporarily register schools that are not yet listed, allowing alumni from those institutions to begin building their spaces immediately,” explains Rukwaro. This decentralised approach reduces dependency on formal partnerships during early growth stages.

The founders emphasise that Patachuo is not competing with mainstream social media platforms, but complementing them.

“While platforms like Facebook and Instagram focus on personal branding and open-ended discovery, Patachuo is built around intentional reconnection grounded in shared institutional history,” he added.

As the alumni database grows, the founders see long-term enterprise value in structured alumni engagement, mentorship frameworks and institution-linked services.

“Our focus right now is growing a clean, verified alumni base. Once that exists at scale, partnerships become easier,” Nyabuto said.

Built locally but designed for global use, Patachuo allows alumni from different regions to interact under the same school-based framework. “This is not just a Kenyan story. Kenyans are everywhere, but schools are what connect them,” he noted.

While still at an early stage, the founders believe the platform shows how everyday social identity can be converted into a sustainable digital business. “At the end of the day, people never outgrow their schools. We just turned that reality into infrastructure,” he said.

However, the immediate priority remains building a credible, verified alumni ecosystem rather than rushing monetisation.