More land, less yield: Cotton sector struggles with low output amid expansion

Ronny Kibet and Faith Jerono packaging harvested Cotton in sacks in Koitilial village ,Arror ward,Elgeyo Marakwet County on February 2,2022.Farmers grow cotton in small scale despite the harsh weather conditions and lack of enough water. [Christopher Kipsang,Standard]
Even though farmers have continued to expand the area devoted to cottonseed cultivation, yields per hectare have remained uncertain, raising concerns about productivity and profitability.
