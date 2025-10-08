×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

More land, less yield: Cotton sector struggles with low output amid expansion

By Graham Kajilwa | Oct. 8, 2025

Ronny Kibet and Faith Jerono packaging harvested Cotton in sacks  in Koitilial village ,Arror ward,Elgeyo Marakwet County on February 2,2022.Farmers grow cotton in small scale despite the harsh weather conditions and lack of enough water. [Christopher Kipsang,Standard]

Even though farmers have continued to expand the area devoted to cottonseed cultivation, yields per hectare have remained uncertain, raising concerns about productivity and profitability.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Cotton Farming Cotton Reviving Cotton Production Kenya’s Agriculture and Food Authority
.

Latest Stories

History might repeat itself as many candidates line up for 2027 contest
History might repeat itself as many candidates line up for 2027 contest
Leonard Khafafa
By Leonard Khafafa
2 hrs ago
SHA faces collapse over Sh76b hospital debt, lawmakers warn
National
By Okumu Modachi
2 hrs ago
Students stuck as dons, State clash over Sh7.9b dues
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Questions linger over integrity of nominees listed for State awards
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Questions linger over integrity of nominees listed for State awards
SHA faces collapse over Sh76b hospital debt, lawmakers warn
By Okumu Modachi 2 hrs ago
SHA faces collapse over Sh76b hospital debt, lawmakers warn
Students stuck as dons, State clash over Sh7.9b dues
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
Students stuck as dons, State clash over Sh7.9b dues
Court of Appeal affirms check on spouses eyeing riches in marriage
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Court of Appeal affirms check on spouses eyeing riches in marriage
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved