How biblical parable of the sower applies to Kenya today

President William Ruto's aide Farouk Kibet addresses residents at Elunyinya village, Malava, on September 26, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The Bible has very interesting parables. Take the example of the parable of the sower. The parable tells of a farmer who scatters seeds on different kinds of ground. The story illustrates how different people respond differently to life’s guiding truths or opportunities. Some ignore them, some embrace them briefly and lose interest, others are overwhelmed by distractions, but those who are open, grounded, and committed allow these truths to grow into lasting change and fruitfulness. As the Bible says, “Other seeds fell on good soil and brought forth grain, some a hundredfold, some sixty, some thirty” (Matthew 13:1–23).

As Kenya enters another season of political activity ahead of the 2027 General Election, the situation mirrors the parable of the sower. Many political actors are already scattering their messages across the nation, seeking to win hearts and minds. Yet, just as some seeds fall on shallow ground or among thorns, some leaders and citizens are moved only by short-term excitement, personal gain, or tribal loyalties. What is fertile soil?

Reflecting on Kenya’s unfolding political season, it is clear that people approach life and leadership in very different ways. The Parable of the Sower offers a lens through which to understand this diversity. Just as the farmer’s seeds fell on various kinds of soil, our society too is shaped by the moral and spiritual ground in which individuals plant their ambitions.

In today’s Kenya, we can broadly recognise four categories of people: Watafuta mali, watafuta mamlaka, wakimbiza uhai, and watafuta haki. Each group reveals a distinct mindset that determines whether their actions will bear lasting fruit or wither away in the heat of self-interest and distraction.

The first group, watafuta mali, represents those seeking wealth. In itself, this desire is not evil, for wealth can be a blessing when it uplifts others and contributes to national growth. Positive capitalism builds communities, creates jobs, and drives innovation. However, when the search for riches becomes selfish and exploitative, it suffocates the soul of society. Wealth then becomes like thorns in the parable, choking the moral life of a people and leaving behind inequality, greed, and division. The difference lies in whether one’s pursuit of wealth serves only personal comfort or the common good.

The second group, watafuta mamlaka, consists of those who seek power. For many, power is a means of control rather than service. Their ambition rises quickly in noise and promise, but it lacks moral grounding. Such individuals resemble seeds that fall on rocky ground, visible for a time but unable to endure because they have no deep roots. Kenya’s history has known leaders who burn bright during campaigns but fade once in office, leaving behind disappointment and mistrust. True authority must serve justice, not self, and power should be measured by the lives it uplifts.

The third group, wakimbiza uhai, are those forever running after life. They chase opportunities, money, and recognition, but rarely pause to live meaningfully. Many in this group are the struggling youth, highly educated yet unemployed, whose dreams have been suffocated by greed, corruption, and the unfairness of social systems. They are like seeds cast along the path, full of potential but denied fertile ground. Their restlessness is not from laziness but from exclusion in a society that rewards privilege over merit. They remind us that without justice and equal opportunity, even the most vibrant seeds cannot take root and flourish.

The fourth group, watafuta haki, embodies the good soil in the parable. They are seekers of justice, truth, and fairness who act from conviction rather than convenience. Their efforts may seem quiet, and many of them are rarely recognised. Some even die fighting for the dignity and rights of all, with little appreciation from the very society they serve. Yet, like seeds in rich soil, their sacrifices endure, and their influence outlives them. These are the men and women whose integrity and courage sustain the moral fabric of the nation. They remind us that real greatness is not found in wealth, power, or restlessness, but in the steadfast pursuit of what is right and just.

Dr Mokua is Executive Director of Loyola Centre for Media and Communication