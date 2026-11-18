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KNEC Chief Executive Officer Dr David Njengere hands KCSE examination papers to Lucy Wathika, principal Loreto Kiambu girls on November 5, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) printing national examination papers locally for the first time has saved the country close to Sh1.5 billion.

President William Ruto says for 65 years, Kenya relied on foreign printers to produce its national examination papers, spending billions of shillings on a process that could now be handled within its own borders.

The announcement, made during his fourth State of the Nation Address to Parliament, marks a significant milestone in Kenya's education administration and raises fresh questions about the country's capacity to manage sensitive national processes, retain public resources and build confidence in local institutions.

“The question I asked our ministry officials is this: If we are printing currency in Kenya, why can't we print exams in Kenya?” Ruto posed.

“And in this single undertaking, we have taken off close to a billion and a half shillings that could have been wasted.”

The shift ends a 65-year dependence on external printing arrangements, demonstrating the potential of local industries to undertake assignments previously considered too sensitive or demanding to be handled domestically.

The financial implications are significant, particularly at a time when the government faces competing demands for resources across education, healthcare, infrastructure and other essential services.

The Sh1.5 billion saving could provide additional fiscal space for investment in schools, learning materials, teacher support and other priorities within the education sector.

However, beyond the impressive savings, the development presents important questions about accountability, transparency and the security of examination materials.

National examination papers are among the country's most sensitive public documents. Their production requires stringent safeguards against leaks, unauthorised access, tampering and interference.

With printing now taking place locally, attention will inevitably turn to whether the systems, technology and personnel involved can maintain the highest standards of confidentiality and integrity.

The government and KNEC will also face questions about the actual costs of local production, the sustainability of the arrangement and whether the savings will be independently verified.

Local printing must not only be cheaper but also demonstrate that quality, security and efficiency have not been compromised.

The announcement comes as Kenya administers national assessments to approximately 3.6 million learners sitting the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

Ruto praised the conduct of this year's examinations, describing the exercise as calm and orderly, without the anxiety, tension and intimidating security deployments that previously characterised examination periods.

“The examinations are a normal part of learning, not a security operation or a matter of life and death. They should assess our children's progress, not instil fear about their future,” he said.