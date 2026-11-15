Unicef: Education policies fail to translate into better learning

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Unicef reports that millions of children continue to attend school without mastering the foundational skills. [Getty Images]

Governments have been challenged to move beyond developing education policies and invest in practical systems that ensure children acquire essential reading and mathematics skills, amid growing concerns over a global learning crisis.

A 2026 global report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and the Hempel Foundation warns that millions of children continue to attend school without mastering the foundational skills needed to progress academically and participate meaningfully in society.

Titled Test to Teach, the 2026 Foundational Learning Action Tracker (FLAT) report exposes a widening gap between governments’ education commitments and what is actually happening in classrooms.

According to the report, 61.5 per cent of primary school learners are below the expected reading proficiency level, while 75.2 per cent have failed to meet the expected mathematics benchmark.

The findings raise questions about the effectiveness of education systems that prioritise school enrolment, policy development and administrative achievements without ensuring that children are acquiring the knowledge and skills they need.

Drawing on data from 123 low- and middle-income countries, including survey information from 86 countries, the report acknowledges progress in establishing policies to improve foundational learning. However, it cautions that policy commitments alone cannot guarantee better educational outcomes.

“Policy action tends to outpace the systems needed to effectively implement them,” the report states, identifying weak implementation as one of the biggest obstacles to improving learning.

The concern is particularly significant because having an education policy in place does not necessarily mean that teachers have the resources, training and institutional support required to put it into practice.

During KECSHA conference last week, President William Ruto challenged teachers to measure educational success by whether children can read, understand texts and solve basic mathematical problems.

“Secure the foundations, make Grade 1 to 3 the most protected years in your school. Let no child leave grade 3 unable to read, write or count. The formative years of every learner is significant and informs the lifelong trajectory in learning,” he said.

“Put your strongest teachers where the stakes are highest, that is at the beginning. Am setting a national goal that by 2030 every child must be able to read, write and count by the end of grade 3.”

One major issue highlighted in the report is the disconnect between assessing learners and using the findings to improve classroom instruction.

Although approximately seven in 10 countries with available survey data use assessment findings nationwide to inform education policy and planning, only about four in 10 use the same information to guide classroom practices across all schools.

Ruto noted that education authorities may have information identifying learning difficulties without ensuring that teachers receive the necessary guidance to address them.

“Turn classrooms into workshops. Let learners plan, build, measure, repair and serve. Let the school garden become a lesson agri-business and broken desks a lesson in carpentry. Let every learner fix something, lead something before they leave school,” Ruto said.

The report emphasizes that assessments should help educators identify struggling learners, understand their difficulties and introduce targeted interventions.

“Assessment is not an end in itself. When education systems can generate, interpret and use assessment data, they can identify children’s learning needs, target interventions, and strengthen classroom teaching,” it states.

Among 39 countries tracked since 2023, the proportion conducting annual national assessments of reading or mathematics in the early grades declined from 41 per cent to 33 per cent.

Only about half of countries provide nationwide support to teachers on foundational learning assessments, while less than one-third conduct annual large-scale assessments of early-grade reading and mathematics.

UNICEF warns that without reliable assessments, governments risk failing to identify learning gaps early enough to prevent children from falling further behind.

The report identifies teacher development as central to closing the gap between education policies and classroom implementation.

It argues that teachers cannot be expected to improve learning outcomes without adequate preparation, teaching materials, instructional guidance and continuous professional development.

Educators need practical skills to interpret assessment results, adapt teaching methods and provide additional assistance to children struggling with basic literacy and numeracy.

The report also highlights the importance of middle-tier management, including district education officials, instructional supervisors and school leaders.

These structures connect national education authorities with individual schools, ensuring that policies are translated into practical interventions through supervision, monitoring and professional support.

Among 56 countries with available data, 42 per cent demonstrate a mismatch between government efforts and education spending for foundational learning.

The finding raises questions about whether governments are allocating sufficient resources to the priorities outlined in their education policies.

UNICEF argues that meaningful improvements require sustained investment in teacher training, instructional materials, assessment systems and institutional capacity rather than isolated programmes and short-term interventions.

Beyond teacher support and financing, the report warns that education systems are failing to provide adequate assistance to children who struggle to acquire foundational skills.

Although more than eight in 10 countries have nationwide measures defining foundational literacy and numeracy benchmarks in early-grade curricula, only about one-third have nationwide programmes that target instruction according to children's learning levels and provide catch-up support.

This leaves many learners progressing through school without mastering basic competencies.

The report calls for approaches that recognise differences in children's learning abilities and provide instruction according to their individual needs.

It also identifies psychosocial well-being as an important but neglected aspect of education.

Only about one-third of countries report having nationwide school-based mental health and psychosocial support services for students.

UNICEF maintains that children's ability to learn depends not only on academic instruction but also on their broader well-being and the support available within their learning environments.

Despite the challenges, the report says some countries are making progress through practical interventions including Gambia which improved across all five areas of the RAPID framework, while Malawi has expanded Common Zonal Testing nationwide to identify learning gaps and direct support where it is needed.

In the Philippines, an evaluation of the ARAL programme has also shown a reduction in the number of struggling readers.

The report cautions that nearly eight in 10 countries have established policies supporting foundational learning, yet fewer than one in 10 have achieved substantial implementation progress over the past year.

It warns that stable performance should not be mistaken for progress when millions of children remain below expected learning standards.

The report calls for stronger accountability, adequate financing, reliable data systems and effective teacher development.

“Closing this gap will require more than strong policies. It means building the institutional capacity, financing, data systems, teacher support and implementation mechanisms needed to sustain those policies at scale,” the report states.