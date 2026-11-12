Crawford banks on former Arsenal stars for mentorship, student engagement

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The engagement, the school said, will allow learners to experience professional football coaching and gain practical insights from accomplished players.

Crawford International is set to host a football clinic featuring former Arsenal players at its Tatu City campus on November 14, in a move that underscores its commitment to delivering an enriched and well-rounded educational experience.

The engagement, the school said, will give learners an opportunity to experience professional football coaching, gain practical insights from accomplished players and develop their sporting abilities through direct interaction with individuals who have competed at the highest level of the game.

Executive Principal Amanda Birkenstock said the clinic forms part of the school's broader approach to education, which recognises that preparing young people for the future requires more than academic instruction.

In a statement, Birkenstock argued that the idea and actualisation of bringing former Arsenal players to engage directly with the learners is an example of the kind of enriching experience the school believes every young person should have access to as they explore their potential and prepare for the future.

According to her, by deliberately creating opportunities for learners to engage with leading professionals, explore their interests and develop their individual talents, Crawford International continues to champion an educational experience that extends beyond the traditional classroom.

“Beyond the practical sessions, the clinic will give young players a platform to learn from the experiences of visiting football professionals, including the importance of perseverance, teamwork, confidence, and maintaining a strong mindset when pursuing sporting ambitions,” she said.

Birkenstock said the school believes that a premier education is defined not only by what learners achieve academically, but also by the breadth and quality of experiences that shape their development.

“We are intentional about creating opportunities that expose our learners to accomplished individuals, challenge their perspectives, and allow them to discover and develop their individual strengths,” she said, noting, “Extracurricular activities, particularly sport, play an important role in this journey. They build confidence, leadership, resilience and the ability to work collaboratively.”

Her sentiments were echoed by the representative of the visiting former Arsenal players, Lloyd Musara, who said sport has an incredible ability to shape young people, not just as athletes but as individuals.

According to Mr Musara, it is the discipline required to improve, the ability to work with others and the confidence to keep pushing despite challenges that are lessons that extend well beyond football.

“It is encouraging to see institutions such as Crawford International create opportunities for learners to experience the game at a different level and interact with people who have lived these experiences,” he said.

The clinic will also reinforce the importance Crawford International places on extracurricular participation as a pathway to discovering and nurturing talent.

By integrating sporting opportunities into the broader student experience, the school seeks to ensure learners have a platform to explore their interests, build meaningful skills, and develop the confidence to pursue their ambitions.

For learners, the clinic offers a chance to move beyond watching their football heroes and experience firsthand what it takes to develop as a player.