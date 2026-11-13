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Kuppet loses out as Ruto plans to merge primary and junior schools funding

By Lewis Nyaundi | Nov. 13, 2026
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Head teachers during the Kenya Comprehensive Schools Heads Association meeting at Sheikh Zayed Hall in Mombasa on November 11, 2026. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

President William Ruto has dealt a blow to the push for an independent Junior School, even as he revealed plans to merge Primary and Junior School funding.

The proposal will bring together the money allocated to the two levels as the government moves to strengthen the comprehensive school model.

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