Kasneb unveils revised syllabuses at professionals' forum

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KASNEB Board Chair Percy Opio, Joshua Wambua and CEO Nicholas Letting’ during the unveiling of the revised KASNEB syllabuses in Nairobi on October 29, 2026. [Courtesy]

The Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board (KASNEB) on Thursday launched its revised syllabuses during the Gala Dinner of the second KASNEB International Conference for Professionals (KICP) in Nairobi.

The revised KASNEB syllabuses reflect the need to align professional education and training with technological advancement, digitalisation, evolving regulatory frameworks and changing expectations around accountability and organisational performance.

Speaking during the Gala dinner, KASNEB Secretary/Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Letting’, emphasised the importance of continuous learning, ethical leadership, technological adaptability and professional qualifications that respond to changing workplace demands.

Prof Letting said that the value of a professional qualification extended beyond knowledge to include integrity, sound judgement and practical contribution to society.

Dr Joseph Kanyi, Chairman of the KASNEB Examinations Committee, said the revised syllabuses seek to strengthen the connection between professional training and workplace competencies.

Kanyi underscored the importance of practical application, critical thinking, ethical decision-making and adaptability, while maintaining the professional principles and standards that underpin credible qualifications.

The Board Chairperson Percy Opio, highlighted the importance of strong institutions, relevant qualifications and professional integrity in preparing professionals to respond to the needs of a dynamic economy.

Dr Opio called for continued collaboration among professional institutions and stakeholders to strengthen professional standards, promote innovation and nurture the next generation of professionals.

He emphasized that KASNEB remains committed to advancing professional competence through relevant qualifications, strong standards and a culture of lifelong learning.

“The successful implementation of the revised syllabuses will require the collective engagement of training institutions, trainers, candidates, employers and other stakeholders,” he said.

The Gala Dinner brought together professionals, policymakers, educators, industry leaders, institutional partners and other stakeholders to celebrate achievements within the professional ecosystem and reflect on the future of professional education and training.