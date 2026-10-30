Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Kasneb unveils revised syllabuses at professionals' forum

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Oct. 30, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

KASNEB Board Chair Percy Opio, Joshua Wambua and CEO Nicholas Letting’ during the unveiling of the revised KASNEB syllabuses in Nairobi on October 29, 2026. [Courtesy]

The Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board (KASNEB) on Thursday launched its revised syllabuses during the Gala Dinner of the second KASNEB International Conference for Professionals (KICP) in Nairobi.

The revised KASNEB syllabuses reflect the need to align professional education and training with technological advancement, digitalisation, evolving regulatory frameworks and changing expectations around accountability and organisational performance.

Speaking during the Gala dinner, KASNEB Secretary/Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Letting’, emphasised the importance of continuous learning, ethical leadership, technological adaptability and professional qualifications that respond to changing workplace demands.

Prof Letting said that the value of a professional qualification extended beyond knowledge to include integrity, sound judgement and practical contribution to society.

Dr Joseph Kanyi, Chairman of the KASNEB Examinations Committee, said the revised syllabuses seek to strengthen the connection between professional training and workplace competencies.

Kanyi underscored the importance of practical application, critical thinking, ethical decision-making and adaptability, while maintaining the professional principles and standards that underpin credible qualifications.

The Board Chairperson Percy Opio, highlighted the importance of strong institutions, relevant qualifications and professional integrity in preparing professionals to respond to the needs of a dynamic economy.

Dr Opio called for continued collaboration among professional institutions and stakeholders to strengthen professional standards, promote innovation and nurture the next generation of professionals.

He emphasized that KASNEB remains committed to advancing professional competence through relevant qualifications, strong standards and a culture of lifelong learning.

“The successful implementation of the revised syllabuses will require the collective engagement of training institutions, trainers, candidates, employers and other stakeholders,” he said.

The Gala Dinner brought together professionals, policymakers, educators, industry leaders, institutional partners and other stakeholders to celebrate achievements within the professional ecosystem and reflect on the future of professional education and training.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Revised KASNEB Syllabuses KICP KASNEB CEO Nicholas Letting KASNEB Chair Percy Opio
.

Latest Stories

How Kenyans defrauded US students millions
How Kenyans defrauded US students millions
National
By Lewis Nyaundi
5 hrs ago
Cost of living crisis deepens as inflation hits 7.3pc ahead of polls
Business
By Brian Ngugi
5 hrs ago
Opposition leaders invoke 2002 unity as Sifuna launches Linda Mwananchi
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Opposition leaders invoke 2002 unity as Sifuna launches Linda Mwananchi
By Josphat Thiong’o 5 hrs ago
Opposition leaders invoke 2002 unity as Sifuna launches Linda Mwananchi
Can ODM hold Nairobi after Sifuna's exit and Raila's death?
By Okumu Modachi 5 hrs ago
Can ODM hold Nairobi after Sifuna's exit and Raila's death?
University lecturers to get salary increases of up to Sh74,000
By Lewis Nyaundi 5 hrs ago
University lecturers to get salary increases of up to Sh74,000
How Kenyans defrauded US students millions
By Lewis Nyaundi 5 hrs ago
How Kenyans defrauded US students millions
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved