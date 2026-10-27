Lecturers' fury as State slashes salary proposal

Lecturers have vowed to intensify their ongoing strike after the government lowered its counter-offer for the 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) to Sh11.95 billion, from Sh12 billion, after the negotiation talks collapsed.
The unions yesterday termed the reduced offer a slap in the face, accusing the government of negotiating in bad faith and insisting on learning in public universities.
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