Kuppet demands better terms for exam teachers

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has threatened to mobilise its members to boycott the supervision and marking of national examinations unless the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) engages the union in talks and reviews teachers’ payments for the exercise.
The union says the current payment of Sh600 is inadequate and peanut compensation for the responsibilities assigned to teachers during national examinations, warning that industrial action could be unavoidable if its demands are ignored.
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