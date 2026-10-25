MPs question UoN's management over insolvency, Sh20bn debt

Luanda MP Dick Maungu during a committee sitting at Parliament on September 15, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]
The University of Nairobi (UoN) has been tasked with providing concrete measures they intend to put in place to clear a whopping Sh20 billion debt, in addition to restoring the institution’s financial stability.
This came as an audit report
found the university technically insolvent, with MPS now challenging the management to provide verifiable figures and firm timelines for its financial recovery.
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