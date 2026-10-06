Ruto's pledges teacher promotions amid funding and reform questions

President William Ruto arrives for World Teachers’ Day celebrations at Kasarani Gymnasium in Nairobi on October 5, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has unveiled a fresh package of promises to teachers, expanding promotion slots, pledging more funding for career progression and offering measures on housing, healthcare and retirement benefits as the country edges towards the 2027 General Election.

At the centre of the package is a directive to raise the number of teachers to be promoted this year from 34,016 to 50,000, with the President promising additional government funding for the expanded exercise. The announcement gives teachers thousands more opportunities for career progression at a time when many have complained of stagnation in the same job grades.