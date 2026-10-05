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TSC warns of its CEO impersonation on Facebook

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 5, 2026
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The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Dr Evaleen Mitei. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has warned members of the public against a fake Facebook account impersonating its acting chief executive officer, Dr Evaleen Mitei, amid allegations that the page is being used to deceive job seekers with false promises of employment.

In a public notice, the commission said the Facebook page, operating under the name “Mrs Evaleem Mitei,” has no connection to Mitei or the TSC. The commission urged Kenyans to ignore messages and claims posted through the account, particularly those relating to recruitment and employment opportunities.

“Please be advised that the social media page bearing the name Mrs Evaleen Mitei is fake and not associated with or operated by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Ag CEO Dr Evaleen Mitei, MBS,” the commission said.

TSC further distanced itself from any statements, information or communication issued through the account, stressing that the page does not represent the commission, its leadership or its official recruitment processes.

The warning comes amid growing concerns over fraud targeting people seeking teaching jobs, a highly competitive sector where thousands of applicants regularly look to TSC for employment opportunities. According to complaints circulating online, the operator of the fake account allegedly approached job seekers and solicited money in exchange for promises of employment.

One social media user claimed that the person behind the account had been asking members of the public for money while promising to secure them teaching jobs.

The commission has advised anyone who encounters the account or receives communication from it to disregard the claims and report the page.

The latest warning is the second issued by TSC concerning the same Facebook account, after the commission first raised the alarm on August 22. Its continued operation highlights the challenges posed by social media impersonation, particularly where fraudsters exploit the names and identities of senior public officials.

The fake account is also part of a wider pattern of misinformation targeting TSC. In recent weeks, fabricated circulars, notices and social media posts have circulated online, designed to resemble official commission communication.

One such document, dated September 8 and addressed to school heads and education officials, falsely claimed that teacher deployment had been suspended. TSC dismissed the document as fake and reminded the public to rely only on its verified communication channels.

Another false notice claimed that schools were required to make financial contributions towards teacher recruitment and promotion interviews. The commission rejected the claim and reiterated that it does not charge teachers for recruitment or promotion services.

“Recruitment and promotions remain core functions of TSC and are conducted in a transparent and accountable manner. These services are fully funded by TSC,” the commission said.

TSC also cautioned headteachers and education officials against facilitating or entertaining requests for money linked to recruitment or promotion exercises.

The repeated incidents serve as a warning to job seekers and school administrators to verify information before acting on social media posts. Fraudsters often use official logos, names of senior officials and formal language to make fabricated messages appear genuine.

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Related Topics

TSC TSC CEO Evaleen Mitei TSC Employment Teachers Job Seekers
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