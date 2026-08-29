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Legislators express fear of missing billions amid NEMIS data gaps

By Josphat Thiong’o | Aug. 29, 2026
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Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba. [File, Standard]

Lawmakers have expressed fears that billions channelled to schools through the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) may not have reached the intended target due to unverifiable data on the number of learners in the country.

The Public Accounts Committee yesterday raised concerns over the lack of reliable and verifiable data on the number of learners in the country, warning that the gap could affect the management and disbursement of education funds.

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