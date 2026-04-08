2026 University and College placement application window open

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KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer Dr Mercy Wahome during an EXPO on the Placement Service: Aligning Careers on January 29, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has invited students to apply for placement in higher institutions.

KUCCPS opened the application window for the 2026 placement of students to universities, colleges and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, offering thousands of school leavers a pathway to higher education and skills training.

The application targets the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates as well as Form Four leavers from previous years seeking admission into degree and middle-level programmes.

In a statement issued in Nairobi, KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer Dr Mercy Wahome said the placement process is designed to ensure students are matched with programmes in universities and colleges based on merit, institutional capacity and individual course preferences.

“The online application opened on April 7, 2026 and will run until May 6, 2026. The application targets the 2025 KCSE examination class and other Form Four leavers from previous years,” said Dr Wahome.

The 2025 KCSE examination results show the scale of demand for higher education opportunities in the country.

KUCCPS received results for 980,444 candidates, of whom 268,700 attained a mean grade of C+ and above, qualifying for university degree programmes.

The remaining 711,744 candidates, who scored between C plain and E, are eligible for placement into diploma, certificate and artisan programmes offered in technical institutions across the country.

“We have over glorified grades, where everyone wants to get grade that will take them to university. In 2019, we had only 500 students who got C+ and wanted to go to TVET,” Dr Wahome said.

“Last year over 20,000 said they wanted to do a Diploma programme and had qualified for a Degree. Now they are getting to understand it is not about the paper, rather the skill, passion and interest.”

Kenya currently has 43 public universities and 31 private universities participating in the placement process, alongside a wide network of technical institutions that provide practical and vocational training.

KUCCPS noted that 251 public TVET colleges, including 33 TVET institutes within universities, are available for placement this year.

Higher education regulators have also approved significant training capacity across institutions.

The Commission for University Education has approved 322,396 slots for degree programmes, while middle-level colleges regulated by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority have a total capacity of 1,132,531 spaces for diploma, certificate and artisan courses.

Secondary Teacher Training Colleges have an additional 2,480 training slots.

“As required by law, placement of students into institutions will be based on merit, taking into account applicants’ listed priorities, their KCSE performance and the available capacities in institutions,” Wahome said.

University students pursuing degree programmes are expected to report to their respective institutions in September, while those admitted to TVET institutions may begin reporting as early as May, since placement into technical institutions is conducted continuously.

To ensure students across the country receive guidance during the application process, KUCCPS will deploy officers to universities and TVET institutions in all counties to assist applicants.

“During the application period, the Placement Service will send its officers to various universities and TVET institutions in all counties to support applicants,” Dr Wahome said.

Students will also be able to seek assistance at Huduma Centres nationwide, while additional information will be available through the KUCCPS online portal.

The placement agency recently completed the allocation of students to the Kenya Medical Training College for the March 2026 intake. Candidates interested in KMTC programmes will get another opportunity to apply for the September 2026 intake after the university placement process concludes.