Teachers mourn colleagues in union voting accident

A crowd mill around a matatu that rammed into a group of teachers coming from KUPPET elections at City Primary school on Jan 31, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

What began as a routine and spirited exercise in union democracy ended in tragedy on Saturday evening, after a horrific road accident outside City Primary School in Nairobi claimed the lives of two teachers and left dozens injured.



Teachers from across Nairobi had gathered at the Ngara-based school to participate in the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) branch elections.



The educators had queued the entire day to cast their ballots and shape the leadership of their union, unaware of what fate awaited them.



By evening, as voting concluded and teachers began streaming out of the school compound, many were heading home after a long day before the disaster struck.



According to KUPPET Secretary General Akelo Misori, in an official statement said a public service vehicle lost control and rammed into a group of teachers who were leaving the election venue.



One teacher from Milimani Junior Secondary School died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries later while undergoing treatment in hospital.



At least 26 other teachers sustained injuries, some of them critical.



“The tragic accident happened on Saturday evening at City Primary School when a public service bus rammed into a group of teachers who were coming out of the election venue,” Misori said.



He further said that emergency response teams rushed the injured to various hospitals across the city, where thirteen teachers were admitted to Aga Khan Hospital in Parklands.



Others were treated at Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi West Hospital, Scholastica, Radiant and Mater Hospital.



“The doctors and nurses are sparing no effort to save the lives of our teachers. Some are in theatre now, undergoing procedures,” Misori said.



Despite the tragedy, KUPPET announced that after a brief emergency interruption, the electoral process would later resume and would be concluded.



Even as Nairobi reeled from the shock, another tragedy unfolded hundreds of kilometres away in Nyeri County.



A van carrying 25 learners from Mahehe Friends Academy and Aberdare Academy lost control, resulting in serious injuries. One learner later died while receiving treatment in hospital, while others were rushed for emergency medical care.



Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba confirmed the twin tragedies, describing the news as “heartbreaking.”



He noted that the government was working closely with multiple agencies, including the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, the Ministry of Roads and Transport, the Ministry of Health, the Teachers Service Commission and the affected county governments, to coordinate responses and establish the circumstances surrounding the incidents.



“We will continue to monitor the situation closely as we gather detailed information surrounding the circumstances of the incident in collaboration with the relevant authorities,” the CS said.



Ogamba conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and solidarity with the teaching fraternity.



“On behalf of the State Department for Basic Education, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the teacher who has sadly lost their life in the incident. We share in your pain and stand with you during this moment of profound loss,” he said.



The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Collins Oyuu called for thorough investigations into the Nairobi accident.



"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the teachers who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident. We mourn with you and share in your pain during this trying moment of profound loss,” Oyuu said.



“We call upon all relevant authorities to conduct thorough investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident.”



Both incidents have reignited concerns over road safety, particularly around schools and public gatherings. Education officials urged drivers and other road users to exercise caution and strictly adhere to traffic rules.