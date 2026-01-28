Fear of terror attack triggers teachers' mass transfers

Teachers Service Commission Ag CEO Eveleen Mitei before the National Assembly's Education Committee on teachers welfare on June 19, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Fresh fears have resurfaced in Northern Kenya following the killing of a teacher and a chief in an Al-Shabaab attack on Monday amid deafening silence of teachers’ unions in the wake of the tragedy.

Nearly 48 hours after the deadly attack at Hulugho Primary School in Garissa County, the two main teachers’ unions — the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) and the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) — were yet to issue a statement condemning the killings or outlining steps to safeguard their members.