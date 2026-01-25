Over one million Grade 10 learners report to Senior Schools

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki [DPS]

More than one million Grade 10 learners have reported to senior schools across the country, marking a major milestone in the government’s push for full transition under the reformed education system.

The figure represents 92 per cent of all candidates who sat the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA), according to data from the Ministry of Education.

Speaking at Maemba in Sigowet Soin Constituency, Kericho County, during an interdenominational Sunday worship and thanksgiving service, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the government is now focused on ensuring the remaining eight per cent of learners are admitted within the week.

“Already after the presidential directive, according to the Ministry of Education data, 92 per cent of Grade 10 students have joined senior schools. We are only remaining with eight per cent; we want this week to be mopped up to school,” Kindiki said.

Education officials say the focus now is on tracking down the remaining learners and working with local administrators, parents and school heads to achieve a 100 per cent transition rate.

The admission of Grade 10 learners into senior schools began two weeks ago, but the process faced early challenges as thousands of students failed to report on time.

Many cited lack of school fees and the high cost of acquiring uniforms as major barriers, raising concerns among parents, education stakeholders and policymakers.

In response, President William Ruto issued a directive ordering all schools to admit learners regardless of their ability to pay fees or afford uniforms. Kindiki reiterated the directive, saying no child should be locked out of school due to financial hardship.

“This week, the President has directed that all students who sat for KJSEA assessments must transition to Grade 10. With or without uniform, they should be admitted to schools. Principals should also admit students with or without school fees. Let us discuss other issues when students are already in school,” he said.

The transition to senior school marks a critical stage under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system, which replaced the 8-4-4 curriculum.

The new system places emphasis on skills development, learner strengths and practical learning, but has also faced criticism over preparedness, infrastructure and teacher capacity.

Kindiki acknowledged that the education sector has faced turbulence in recent years, noting that concerns raised by Kenyans had prompted government action.

He said the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms had since streamlined the system to address key gaps.

“Three years ago, the education sector was grappling with serious challenges that affected our children’s education. Kenyans raised concerns on the CBE. The Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms has streamlined the system,” Kindiki said.

To support the transition, the government is investing heavily in infrastructure, including the construction of 1,600 laboratories across the country to ensure learners joining Grade 10 are adequately accommodated.

“We are putting up 1,600 labs across schools so that those joining Grade 10 find them there. We will not allow education in the country to face challenges,” he added.