×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

The Bondo 'school of women' that refused to stay down

By Isaiah Gwengi | Jan. 13, 2026

Ulowa Girls Secondary School in West Yimbo, Siaya County. [File, Standard]

In the fishing village of Ulowa, Bondo sub-county in Siaya, a learning institution once mocked as a “school of women” has quietly re-written its story.

Ulowa Girls Secondary School, established in 2013, has defied stigma, poverty, and hostility to produce its best Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results yet.

When the school opened its doors, most of the learners were school dropouts or students who scored below 200 marks in KCPE exams. With makeshift classrooms and limited resources, the institution was dismissed by many as a last-resort school for girls considered “lost causes”.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“We accepted the name and used it as motivation,” says Caroline Achieng, the school’s pioneer principal.

She said their goal was to ensure every girl who came to the school could succeed, her background notwithstanding.

The first cohort sat the KCSE exams in 2016, with 19 candidates taking the test. In the following years, numbers and performance steadily grew, with 89 candidates sitting the 2025 exam.

According to the principal, the 2025 results marked a historic milestone, with the lowest grade being D-.

Among the top achievers, two scored B+, while subjects such as Geography, CRE, History, English, and Kiswahili posted remarkable results.

With a mean of 4.83 in the 2025 KCSE, up from 4.48 in 2024, 20 students will be joining university.

The school management says this is the highest number of university entries since the establishment of the school.

Despite these gains, Ulowa Girls faces challenges. The school has only eight TSC teachers against a requirement of 17, and there has never been a chemistry teacher at the institution.

Many learners come from fishing communities, where poverty and early pregnancies are a threat to education.

To reduce dropout rates, the school provides support for girls who become pregnant, encouraging them to return to school.

Many day scholar students also rely on the Bondo NG-CDF bursary.

“Some girls face immense pressure at home and in the community, but we always find ways to keep them in school,” she says, adding that retention is as important as results.

Infrastructure development has been a lifeline for Ulowa Girls, with about 90 per cent of the facilities coming from the NG-CDF, with support from the national government.

The school now serves a student population of 264 in a two-stream system. Committed teachers and supportive Board of Management members, led by Angeline Oduor, have played a critical role in the school’s transformation.

“This school is living proof that labels do not define potential. Every girl who walks through our doors has the chance to dream big and to achieve those dreams,” adds the principal.

 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bondo's “School Of Women” Ulowa Girls Secondary School 2025 KCSE Bondo NG-CDF Bursary
.

Latest Stories

Voters should punish politicians who disappear after winning polls
Voters should punish politicians who disappear after winning polls
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
23 mins ago
Allegations of US involvement in Iran protests not unfounded
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
23 mins ago
Ngugi's failed socialist dream and the way forward for Kenya
Opinion
By Githieya Kimari
23 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Eliud Owalo's State House bid: Ruto's rival or hidden card?
By David Odongo 23 mins ago
Eliud Owalo's State House bid: Ruto's rival or hidden card?
The curse of the pioneer CBE class: A journey marked by uncertainty
By Mike Kihaki 23 mins ago
The curse of the pioneer CBE class: A journey marked by uncertainty
Why you can pay dearly for giving wrong facts about your cover
By Kamau Muthoni 23 mins ago
Why you can pay dearly for giving wrong facts about your cover
ODM big split? Two top officials skip key meeting called by Oburu
By Marion Kithi and Harold Odhiambo 23 mins ago
ODM big split? Two top officials skip key meeting called by Oburu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved