Education ministry to release 2025 KCSE results tomorrow

Starehe Boys Centre students celebrate best KCSE 2024 results with (from L-R) Hezron Ochieng' (A-), Paul Karanja (A), Barrington Barasa(A) and Dylan Mc'Owino(A) on January 10, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

More than 996,000 candidates who sat the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations will receive their results on Friday, January 9, ending days of anxiety over what many described as an unusual delay.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) completed marking mid December 2025, clearing the way for results from one of the final cohorts under the 8-4-4 system to be released as the country shifts to the Competency-Based Education framework.

KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere dismissed concerns about the timing, saying the release follows the usual calendar.

“Last year we released the results on January 9, 2025, so we are still within the timeline. There is no point of alarm,” said Njengere.

The 8-4-4 system formally ended on November 14, 2025, making this group among the last students examined under a curriculum that shaped Kenyan education for decades.

Officials from the Ministry of Education and the examinations council have already briefed President William Ruto ahead of the release.

Education experts and school heads expect the Education Cabinet Secretary to outline national performance trends, subject-by-subject results, gender parity and cases of examination irregularities.

Focus will also fall on how candidates from the final 8-4-4 cohorts performed as Kenya completes its transition to the new curriculum.