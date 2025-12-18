Truphena Muthoni awarded a university scholarship

Prof. Peter Wanderi, MKU’s Principal for Corporate Communication and Alumni Relations hands over a dummy scholarship cheque to Environmentalist Truphena Muthoni on December 17, 2025. [Courtesy]

Environmental activist Truphena Muthoni has been awarded a full university scholarship by Mount Kenya University (MKU) begining January 2026.

According to the institution, she has been recognised for quest in climate advocate raises awareness of climate change ,tree planting and forest conservation and community engagement for sustainable environmental practices.

She will therefore pursue university education in environmental studies or related field fully funded through the MKU Foundation to empower her continue inspiring youth to take active roles in environmental conservation

Truphena, whose name captured national attention after she embraced a tree continuously for 72 hours, was hosted at MKU during an educational event where the university formally committed to support her academic journey.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Peter Wanderi, MKU’s Principal for Corporate Communication and Alumni Relations, announced that the institution would fully sponsor her studies.

“We have given Truphena the university prospectus to explore the programmes available. Once she identifies a course and registers, Mount Kenya University will take full financial responsibility for her education and any support she may need,” Prof. Wanderi said.

Prof. Peter Wanderi, MKU’s Principal for Corporate Communication and Alumni Relations and Environmentalist Truphena Muthoni hug a tree on December 17, 2025. [Courtesy]

The scholarship is offered through the MKU Foundation, which supports young people who go above and beyond in their endeavors. Truphena exemplifies this spirit of dedication and innovation. Her scholarship follows an extraordinary act of environmental advocacy that earned her a Guinness World Record.

For 72 hours, Truphena stood resiliently embracing a tree, enduring fatigue and harsh conditions in a symbolic demonstration of commitment to environmental conservation and climate change mitigation.

The act was widely shared across social and mainstream media, turning her into a national symbol of youth-led environmental activism.

Her courage and consistency have not gone unnoticed at the highest levels of leadership. Truphena’s initiative aligns closely with President William Ruto’s ambitious national campaign to plant 15 billion trees by 2032, a flagship pillar of Kenya’s climate resilience strategy.

The President has repeatedly emphasized the central role of young people in safeguarding the environment, and Truphena’s efforts have been cited within broader government narratives championing grassroots climate action.

Prof. Wanderi praised her as a powerful example of what individual initiative can achieve. “Truphena is a true testament to love and care for the environment. She demonstrates that age is not a limitation when it comes to taking responsibility for our planet. Kenyans of all generations should emulate her and take deliberate action against climate change,” he said.

Truphena said the scholarship represents more than academic opportunity but a bridge that will help her grow her passion and enhance her environmental impact to the society.

“I have learnt so much from people and from nature itself. Now it is time to gain formal knowledge through education so that I can strengthen my advocacy and develop real solutions to the challenges facing Kenya and Africa,” she said.

She described the scholarship as affirmation that purpose-driven youth are seen and supported.

“This is a powerful reminder that when young people pursue their purpose with sincerity, their efforts can be recognised, valued and supported,” she noted.

Already, Truphena has planted more than 11,000 trees, a feat she says has taught her that environmental destruction is often rooted in ignorance.

“If everyone takes personal responsibility and lives sustainably, the impact would be greater. Awareness is key,” she said.

With formal education now within reach, Truphena Muthoni’s journey from a 72-hour tree embrace to university halls signals a future where youthful resilience and knowledge combine to drive Kenya’s environmental transformation.